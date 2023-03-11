Multiple First-Round Options Still Remain For Titans

I wrote a previous article about the Titans' scenario of potentially trading up to get ahead of Chicago to get their top choice at left tackle. That's just one option they have in front of them.

NASHVILLE - On Saturday, I wrote about an option Tennessee might need to pursue in the aftermath of Friday's Chicago, Carolina trade if the Titans want to guarantee to get their top choice at left tackle now that the Bears appear to be in the market for one too.

However, that's just one of several options that general manager Ran Carthon must now explore as he tries to prepare himself and the franchise for their first NFL Draft together.

So what are some of the other options available to the Titans?

Of course, the trade, as mentioned earlier, up with Arizona to No.3 to get in line before the Bears- and if they are interested in a quarterback not named CJ Stroud or Bryce Young, they would have their choice of Anthony Richardson or Will Levis- to be able to grab Paris Johnson Jr.

They could also stay put at No.11 and take the best player available at left tackle or grab a receiver like Ohio States' Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Tennessee's Jalin Hyatt, and Cedric Tillman even an edge rusher like Texas Tech's Tyree Wilson. They could also snag a corner like Illinois Devon Witherspoon or South Carolina's Cam Smith, who could all still be available at No.11 with all the quarterbacks now likely going top-ten

Of all the options, however, perhaps the most appealing to me, if possible, would be for the Titans to trade back and add more picks of their own.

The Titans currently do not have a fourth-round pick, so adding another second, and possibly a third would give Carthon more picks to build the roster more completely this season, as opposed to having to wait for another season to finish what appears to be a near total rebuild.

There are multiple teams stocked with the capital to move up in a trade with the Titans for No.11; the catch is, however, finding a team that wants a player badly enough to make a move.

It's not a risky proposition to Carthon to sit and hopes for this to happen because of the options he will likely have to choose from one on the clock, if no trade partners can be found.

Granted, this isn't the best outcome fans and likely the team themselves had hoped for prior to Fridya's trade. Still, it's not the worst position we've ever seen this franchise enter a draft.

The key for Carthon and the Titans is to maximize their picks and get players who can step on the field and contribute. They can't swing and miss.