2023 NFL Draft Pro Day Tracker

Keep tabs on the latest pro day results with the NFL Draft Bible pro day tracker, updated continuously leading up to the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City!

With the pro day circuit underway, NFL Draft Bible will be posting the latest results, as they become available.

If you would like to pre-order your copy of the Official 2023 NFL Draft Bible PDF, click here . We are also producing a limited edition hard copy (250 copies) for our All Access subscribers. For more information, go here .

Butler WR Tyler Adams [5112/195/0968/3068/7600] timed 4.44 in the forty, with 23 bench press reps, 35.5” vertical jump, 9-10 broad jump, 4.25 short-shuttle, 7.26 three-cone. (3/8)

Fordham QB Tim DeMorant [6034/219/0948/3148/7448] timed 4.76 in the forty, with 33.5” vertical jump, 9-10 broad jump, 4.32 short shuttle, 7.25 three-cone. (3/8)

Fordham LB Ryan Greenahgen timed 4.72 in the forty. (3/8)

Harvard RB Aidan Borguet [5082/205/0958/2948/7268] timed 4.56 in the forty, with 35 bench press reps, 36” vertical jump, 9-9 broad jump, 4.26 short shuttle, 7.38 three-cone. (3/9)

Harvard EDGE Truman Jones [6032/250/1028/3348/8138] timed 4.63 in the forty, 17 bench press reps, with 37” vertical jump, 10-2 broad jump, 4.25 short shuttle, 7.28 three-cone. (3/9)

Illinois State LB Zeke Vandenburgh registered 34.5” vertical jump, with 10-2 broad jump. (3/9)

Indiana CB Haylin Williams timed 4.45 in the forty, with 4.20 short shuttle and 6.96 three-cone. (3/7)

Merrimack CB Anthony Witherstone timed 4.50 in the forty, with 10-10 broad jump. (3/9)

Miami-Ohio WR Mac Hippenhammer [5110/177] timed 4.53 in the forty, with 6.99 three-cone. (3/8)

Monmouth RB Owen Wright timed 4.56 in the forty, with 15 bench press reps. (3/9)

Pace OT Jacky Chen [6050/300] timed 5.28 in the forty, with 29” vertical jump, 8-10 broad jump. (3/8)

Purdue WR Charlie Jones timed 4.15 in the short shuttle, with 6.84 three-cone. (3/9)

Purdue TE Payne Durham had 14 bench press reps, timed 4.51 in the short shuttle, 7.15 in the three-cone. (3/9)

Purdue LB Jalen Graham timed 4.77 in the forty, with 18 bench press reps, 31.5” vertical jump, 9-6 broad jump, 4.46 short shuttle, 7.31 three-cone. (3/9)

Purdue CB Bryce Hampton timed 4.66 in the forty, with 36.5” vertical jump, 9-10 broad jump, 4.25 sbort shuttle, 7.20 three-cone. (3/9)

Purdue CB Reese Taylor timed 4.45 in the forty, with 13 bench press reps, 38.5” vertical jump, 10-4 broad jump, 4.07 short shuttle, 6.63 three-cone. (3/9)

Purdue CB Cory Trice timed 3.96 in the short shuttle, with 6.70 three-cone. (3/9)

Purdue S Chris Jefferson timed 4.83 in the forty, with 13 bench press reps, 33” vertical jump, 9-9 broad jump, 4.38 short shuttle, 7.28 three-cone. (3/9)

Purdue LS Nick Zecchino timed 5.12 in the forty, with 10 bench press reps, 31” vertical jump, 8-5 broad jump, 4.70 short shuttle, 7.64 three-cone. (3/9)

Samford CB Khalid Thomas [5116/204/0948/3000/7448] timed 4.65 in the forty, with 17 bench press reps, 33.5 vertical jumps, 9-9 broad jump, 4.12 short shuttle, 7.20 three-cone. (3/9)

Texas WR Tarique Milton [5100/192] timed 4.47 in the forty, with 34.5” vertical jump, 9-10 broad jump, 4.27 short shuttle, 6.95 three cone. (3/9)

Texas TE Jahleel Billingsley [6040/220] timed 4.57 in the forty, with 36” vertical jump, 9-9 broad jump, 4.44 short shuttle, 7.04 three-cone. (3/9)

Texas DT Moro Ojomo [6030/284] timed 4.56 short shuttle, with 7.47 three-cone. (3/9)

Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown [6040/220] registered 36.5” vertical jump, with 10-6 broad jump, 4.49 short shuttle, 7.14 three-cone. (3/9)

Texas CB D’Shawn Jamison [5100/187] timed 4.49 in the forty, with 4.27 short shuttle, 6.77 three-cone. (3/9)

Texas S Anthony Cook [6010/188] timed 4.61 in the forty, with 10-5 broad jump, 4.29 short shuttle, 6.97 three-cone. (3/9)

UNLV EDGE Adam Plant Jr. [6050/25] timed 4.75 in the forty with 9-7 broad jump and 19 bench press reps. (3/8)

UNLV LB Austin Ajiake [6014/224] timed 4.55 in the forty, with 38.5” vertical jump, 10-3 broad jump, 4.27 short-shuttle, 7.19 three-cone. (3/8)