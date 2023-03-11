Vote Now: Who is the top girls flag football wide receiver in Hillsborough County?

TAMPA, FLORIDA- When it comes to having some of the top girls flag football teams in the state of Florida, the Tampa Bay region leads the way. With that, Hillsborough County features several of the Sunshine State’s top programs and also, players in general.

We ran a poll at the very start of the season on the top athlete in the Tampa Bay Area, but now we want to get a little more position specific: Who’s the best wide receiver in Hillsborough County? There’s plenty of players to choose from, but we narrowed it down to 13 receivers. We put a list together and now you let us now who you think is the best pass catcher in the county.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Makenna Sturgis, Alonso: The two-star sport in the spring time, Sturgis has arguably been one of the best wide receivers around. Sturgis this season has caught 14 passes for 236 yards and seven touchdowns. She also plays on the softball team.

Natalia Quiles, Riverview: When it comes to top seniors at the position, Quiles has been one of the best around. The senior pass catcher has hauled in 23 passes for 170 yards and scored twice for the Sharks.

Kylie Del Castillo, Bloomingdale: Though Del Castillo has yet to score a touchdown for the Bulls, she's been highly efficient in the passing game. The super sophomore has caught 20 passes for 213 yards.

Katejion Robinson, Robinson: Leading the way in the receiving corps for SBLive Florida's Girls Flag Football No.1-ranked team is Robinson, the player. The senior has caught 12 passes for 158 yards for three touchdowns.

Reina Labor, Hillsborough: The senior wide receiver is one of several for the Terriers that has played well this season. Labor has caught six passes for 81 yards and found the endzone three times.

Grayce Bird, Lennard: Bird has emerged as one of the county's top wideouts and has played like it early on. The junior pass catcher has caught 22 passes for 229 yards and four touchdowns for the Longhorns.

Zakylah Segarra, Newsome: The Wolves' offense has played strong through six games and Segarra has been at the heart of it all. The wide receiver has hauled in 18 passes for 230 yards and scored twice.

Alyssa Stahl, Plant City: Stahl is the leading receiver in Hillsborough County so far through the early part of the season. The Raiders' wide receiver has been impressive to say the least, catching 35 passes for 403 yards and three touchdowns.

Hannah Simmons, Durant: Though Simmons isn't the leading receiver yardage wise, the junior has played well for the Cougars. Simmons so far has caught seven passes for 87 yards.

Angely Semedie, Leto: The senior wide receiver has been production wise one of the best pass catchers in the 813. Semedie has 325 yards on 22 catches and scored twice for the Falcons.

Alyssa Bongiovanni, Steinbrenner: When it comes to producing big numbers on the field, Bongiovanni has made it happen for the Warriors. Steinbrenner is 4-0 on the season and the senior wide receiver has caught 23 passes for 342 yards and scored six times.

Isa Suarez, Tampa Catholic: The Crusaders have flown under the radar so far this season, but make no doubt about it, this club has some talent at wide receiver. Watch out for Suarez, who caught four passes for 73 yards in their first outing.

Sydney Steinberg, Wharton: Freshman alert! Of this entire list, there's only one newbie when it comes to the girls flag football scene and that's Steinberg. She's made quite the splash right out of the gates, catching 28 passes for 433 yards for five touchdowns.

Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter at @Andy_Villamarzo.