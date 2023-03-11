Male found guilty of murder in 2021 Petersburg double shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A male arrested in connection to a Petersburg double shooting in 2021 has been found guilty of second-degree murder.

On Nov. 24, 2021 , Petersburg Police officers responded to the 1400 block of Oakdale Avenue to find two males had been shot. Police confirmed one of the males, William Parham Jr., died as a result of his injuries.

Rayshawn Scott was arrested in connection to the shooting, and on Friday, March 10, 2023, Scott was found guilty of second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of second-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of aggravated malicious wounding, maliciously shooting into an occupied building, unlawful wounding in the commission of a felony and discharging a firearm in a public place.

Scott is set to be sentenced on July 11.

