Linwood, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

One man dead after fatal crash near Linwood

By Sam Atwell,

5 days ago

Kansas City, Mo. – Police are investigating a fatality crash that happened just before 9:30 pm, Friday.

The investigation found that a white Chevrolet Camaro was eastbound on Linwood, making a left turn to go north on Jackson. The Camaro was hit by a red Kia Sportage that was traveling southbound on Jackson at an extremely high speed.

After hitting the Camaro, the Kia continued southbound across the intersection, was launched into the air up a grassy hill on the southeast corner of Linwood and overturned on top of a parked car.

The driver of the Camaro was ejected from the car and died at the scene of the accident. The driver of the Kia was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

No victim identification is available currently, the investigation is ongoing.

