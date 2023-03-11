Open in App
Watch Mo Salah Blast Awful Penalty Wide Against Bournemouth

By Robert Summerscales,

5 days ago

Salah hit the ball with a lot of power but missed the target.

They say that a week is a long time in football.

Liverpool were riding the crest of a wave last Sunday after smashing seven goals past rivals Manchester United at Anfield.

Mo Salah netted twice against United to become Liverpool's all-time leading scorer in the Premier League with 129 goals .

But six days later, Salah wasted a golden chance to move on to 130 goals when he missed the target from a penalty kick against Bournemouth.

Mo Salah pictured (right) missing a penalty kick for Liverpool against Bournemouth

IMAGO/PA Images/Kieran Cleeves

Perhaps Salah had been overconfident? He appeared to be aiming for the top corner but sent his shot wide.

Salah's penalty shocker came in the 70th minute of Saturday's game.

Bournemouth won 1-0 thanks to a 28th-minute strike from Philip Billing.

