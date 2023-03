3 people found shot outside a James Island home

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after three people were left shot at a James Island home Friday night.

According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Central Park Road just after 10:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officials found two men and one woman suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to MUSC for treatment.

Through an investigation, detective determine someone outside the home had opened fire.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact CCSO dispatch at 843-743-7200.

