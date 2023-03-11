Open in App
Charleston County, SC
See more from this location?
WCBD Count on 2

3 people found shot outside a James Island home

By Lindsay Miller,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hx6sj_0lFXc3Bo00

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after three people were left shot at a James Island home Friday night.

According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Central Park Road just after 10:30 p.m.

Have a tax filing extension this year? Why you shouldn’t use it, expert says

Upon arrival, officials found two men and one woman suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to MUSC for treatment.

Through an investigation, detective determine someone outside the home had opened fire.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact CCSO dispatch at 843-743-7200.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Charleston County, SC newsLocal Charleston County, SC
Coroner identifies inmate found dead at Al Cannon Detention Center
Summerville, SC1 day ago
FIRST ALERT: Crash with injuries reported on Maybank Hwy on Wadmalaw Island
Charleston, SC1 day ago
Deputies arrest man accused of stealing trailers
Moncks Corner, SC2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
1 injured in N. Charleston shooting
North Charleston, SC19 hours ago
Troopers make arrest in fatal Hwy. 52 hit-and-run
Moncks Corner, SC14 hours ago
Charleston Police investigating downtown shooting
Charleston, SC1 day ago
Report: Man kicks down glass door to assault ex-girlfriend
North Charleston, SC1 day ago
Beaufort County man burned in vehicle fire
Seabrook Island, SC1 day ago
Charleston police report 20 guns stolen from cars in February
Charleston, SC1 day ago
Deputies investigating Sunday shooting in Kingstree
Kingstree, SC2 days ago
Goose Creek family safe after escaping house fire
Goose Creek, SC1 day ago
23-year-old dies in North Charleston weekend shootout, coroner says
North Charleston, SC3 days ago
Charleston Co. Sheriff’s Office: Donate blood for chance to win $3,000 gift card
North Charleston, SC1 day ago
NCPD: 1 dead, 1 injured in motel shooting
North Charleston, SC3 days ago
U.S. Marshals arrest suspect wanted for South Carolina homicide in McKeesport
Mckeesport, PA1 day ago
CPD: Motorcyclist killed in overnight crash in West Ashley
Charleston, SC3 days ago
Two arrested for burglarizing North Charleston Chinese restaurant
North Charleston, SC3 days ago
CCSO: Moncks Corner man charged in theft of two trailers
Moncks Corner, SC2 days ago
Police locate Hanahan man reported missing with dementia
Hanahan, SC3 days ago
2 arrested in N. Charleston restaurant burglary
North Charleston, SC3 days ago
North Charleston brush fire under control, NCFD says
North Charleston, SC1 day ago
Charleston Co. jail medical contractor arrested on contraband charges
North Charleston, SC2 days ago
FBI to search cell phone of accused mattress store shooter
Goose Creek, SC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy