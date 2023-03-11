Florida State Football: Seminoles' 2023 Spring Preview

In one offseason, Florida State went from a program coming off four straight losing seasons to one many are picking to win the ACC . As the Seminoles prepare to enter their fourth season under head coach Mike Norvell, spring practice is underway.

FSU learned the importance of spring practice in 2020 when practices were canceled as the COVID-19 pandemic began. The Seminoles proceeded to go 3-6 in the first season under Norvell, but things have turned around and in a big way. As FSU heads into the spring with big expectations, there are some things to pay attention to.

5 Storylines to Watch During Florida State's Spring Practices

1. The FSU debut of Winston Wright Jr.

Last season, the Seminoles overhauled their receiving corps via the transfer portal. The 6-foot-7 Johnny Wilson emerged as the top receiver for FSU while Mycah Pittman proved to be productive in the slot. Prior to last season, however, the most accomplished newcomer out wide was West Virginia transfer Winston Wright Jr. A dynamic kickoff returner, Wright finished with nearly 700 yards receiving as a junior in 2021, but injuries from a car crash last March sidelined him for all of 2022. Wilson and Pittman are both back for a deep FSU receiving corps, but Wright’s ability – at least pre-injury – is undeniable. It will be interesting to see how he fits in with the Seminoles.

2. Depth in the defensive trenches

If there was a weakness for FSU in 2022, it was depth in the trenches – particularly on defense. Fabien Lovett and Robert Cooper were each solid starters but there were depth concerns that reared their ugly heads late in the season in wins over Florida and Oklahoma. Cooper is off to the NFL, but Lovett may have some added help behind him. FSU used the transfer portal to pluck Darrell Jackson away from rival Miami while adding All-MAC performer Braden Fiske from Western Michigan. Joshua Farmer is another player that came along last season.

3. The battle for QB2

There is no question that quarterback Jordan Travis, an All-ACC performer and the top-rated passer in the country according to Pro Football Focus, will be the starter behind center for FSU in 2023. Who backs him up, however, may be a question. Tate Rodemaker performed admirably in leading a comeback win at Louisville to open ACC play last season, but coaches are high on redshirt freshman A.J. Duffy and his skill set. In a day and age where quarterbacks don’t stick around for very long, Duffy may provide more long-term upside.

4. Offensive line battles

For years, the offensive front was a major liability for Florida State. That, however, is no longer the case. The Seminoles were solid along the offensive line last season and appear to have pretty good depth. Spots, however, are up for grabs. FSU will have to replace All-ACC guard Dillan Gibbons. At right tackle, Bless Harris was a starter but went down with a season-ending injury. Jazston Turnetine filled in admirably, but he too is gone. Offensive coordinator Alex Atkins has recruited the position really well in recent years with names like Julian Armella and Lucas Simmons, but FSU also used the transfer portal to bring in more talent up front, including Keiondre Jones (Auburn), Jeremiah Byers (UTEP), and Casey Roddick (Colorado).

5. Other new faces

The offensive line and defensive line are the areas where new faces will likely have the biggest impact for FSU, but those are hardly the only ones. Offensively, running back Caziah Holmes and freshman wide receiver Hykeem Williams are two players to watch at the skill positions. Holmes, a former four-star prospect and a Penn State transfer, enrolled last fall but took a redshirt. With Treshaun Ward gone, the 210-pound Titusville native could fill in nicely alongside Trey Benson and Lawrance Toafili. As far as Williams goes, he's the highest-ranked member of the 2023 recruiting class for FSU. The Seminoles have plenty of depth out wide, but at 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, Williams may be too good to keep off the field as a freshman.

At tight end, transfers Jaheim Bell (South Carolina) and Kyle Morlock (Shorter) bring versatility and size. How they are utilized alongside Markeston Douglas and in place of the departed Cameron McDonald will be interesting to see. Defensively, the big name is former Virginia cornerback Fentrell Cypress . An All-ACC performer last season, opponents rarely threw Cypress’ way. He'll be the top cover man for FSU, but the Seminoles' deep corps of pass catchers should make him work this spring. Adding depth to the edge will be former South Carolina linebacker Gilber Edmond, who led the Gamecocks last season with nine tackles for a loss.

— Written by Mike Ferguson, who is part of the Athlon Contributor Network. Follow Mike on Twitter @MikeWFerguson .