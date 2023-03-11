Trainer Shares Viral Daily Workout That Only Takes 5 Minutes

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Many of us miss our workouts each week because we run out of time and or energy. But finding only five minutes each day to exercise feels quite attainable. TikTok content creator @ vanessa.fitness shows us a quick routine we can do daily for big rewards.

This brilliant routine doesn't require any fancy equipment or complicated moves.

This is a such a great idea! It's so much better to be doing something for five minutes each day than to be doing nothing at all. She tells us we will do each of these five movements for a minute at a time. They are all performed standing and the first move she's showing us is opposite knee to elbow. Then it’s star sumo squats. Followed by right knee to right elbow, and left knee to left elbow. Next is to reach up and tap our feet out. Finally, it’s a squat with an alternating heel tap. Wow! These moves will absolutely active your large muscle groups and get your blood pumping.

The audience was ready to give this quick routine a try. Viewer @ElyTrinidad! commented, “I actually did this work out, and I loved it! I’m the type to say no, because I ain’t got time for that.” Good for you! Viewer @JovialJackie said, “I’m doing this workout with you this morning! Thank you!” We will try it too. Viewer @user4503942942873 commented, “Thank you. I need this. Battling breast cancer and I need this. I did it 5 times. I love it!” That is wonderful to hear. We send you our very best thoughts in your fight.

We are going to give this a shot. We can’t come up with a single excuse not to.