NYPD releases video of suspects wanted in Brooklyn subway attack

Police are asking for the public’s help finding suspects in connection to a subway attack in Brooklyn.

Police say a 26-year-old man was standing on the train platform at Kings Highway station on Jan. 27 when five people walked up and tried to steal his phone.

The victim was punched several times in the face, but the suspects ran away empty-handed.

The NYPD has released MTA surveillance video of five men and are asking for help in identifying them.

Police say after the failed robbery, the group ran away heading east on Kings Highway toward West Seventh Street.

The victim was treated at the scene with cuts and bruises on his face.

Anyone who thinks they can help is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.