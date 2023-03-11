Open in App
Detroit, MI
Could a Graham Glasgow return to the Lions be in the works?

By Jeff Risdon,

5 days ago
Could the Detroit Lions turn to a familiar face to help remedy the right guard situation? It’s certainly an idea worth exploring now that former Lions starter Graham Glasgow is available.

The Denver Broncos released Glasgow in a cost-cutting move, saving themselves $14 million in cap space for 2023. Glasgow started 33 games for the Broncos, split between guard and center, and played relatively well — much as he did for the Lions from 2016-2019.

Glasgow, now 30, is a natural fit to replace free agent Evan Brown if the valuable, versatile reserve leaves for a starting center job elsewhere. And, like Brown, Glasgow could start for a full season at right guard if needed.

Detroit might need that. With presumptive starter Halapoulivaati Vaitai coming off back surgery and carrying a hefty price tag with a $9.4 million base salary, none of which is guaranteed. Tommy Kraemer also missed 2022 with a back injury of his own, while Logan Stenberg and Kayode Awosika did little to engender confidence they can handle an expanded role.

Glasgow would be an effective plug-and-play option, one with prior experience playing next to Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow. The financial commitment must be smart for the Lions, especially if Vaitai remains even on a reworked deal. A one-year, $3 million deal to replace Brown as the top interior reserve makes a lot of sense. Paying more than that would indicate the Lions want him to start at right guard, which would also make sense as long as Vaitai comes off the books completely.

