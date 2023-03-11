Open in App
Waterville, ME
Boston 25 News WFXT

Maine liberal arts college goes into lockdown after gun fired, police say

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk,

5 days ago
Students at a liberal arts college in central Maine were asked to shelter in place early Saturday after receiving a report of gun fired on campus, school officials said.

The shot, fired at a student housing complex at Colby College, did not injure anyone at the campus in Waterville, WMTW-TV reported.

The gunshot came after an altercation at Alfond Senior Apartments, according to the television station.

Andrew Gifford, 24, of Waterville, was arrested and charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, the Morning Sentinel reported.

A spokesperson for the college said the altercation involved three people who were not students at the school, WMTW reported.

“To our knowledge no Colby students were harmed. According to the police one of the individuals involved in the incident was part of an altercation before the firearm was discharged and received medical attention,” the spokesperson wrote in an email to the television station.

The apartments were the scene of an annual party called “doghead,” which is celebrated annually to mark St. Patrick’s Day, The Associated Press reported. Landon Kissell, 18, a freshman from Manhasset, New York, told the news organization that the event was “a massive party night.”

This year’s party was moved up by a week this year because St. Patrick’s Day falls during the college’s spring break, Kissell told the AP .

The other people involved in the incident left the area, according to WMTW .

An investigation is ongoing, according to the Bangor Daily News .

