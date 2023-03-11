Prince George’s County man arrested for impersonating police

HYATTSVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a District Heights man for impersonating a police officer on Thursday.

The Hyattsville Police Department said that around 11:25 p.m. on March 9, officers saw a dark green Ford Explorer driving in the parking lot of the Mall at Prince George’s with red and blue emergency lights on, in the front windshield.

When police approached the man, he initially identified himself as “D.C. police” but later said he was a “special police officer” for a security agency. Police identified the man as 53-year-old Robert Muschette Jr., and then found out he was an employee of a security agency and only is authorized to have yellow lights installed in his vehicle.

A loaded handgun was found on the front passenger seat. Muschette is not allowed to possess firearms under Maryland law due to prior misdemeanor convictions.

Muschette had a police-style badge, ballistic vest, ammunition, handcuffs, apparel with “police” on it. He was charged with Impersonating a Police Officer, Loaded Handgun in Vehicle, and other charges.

