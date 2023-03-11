Kenilworth Public Schools COVID-19 Weekly Dashboard March 6 - March 10

KENILWORTH, NJ - Kenilworth Public Schools recently posted the following data regarding the weekly coronavirus update for the week of March 6 through March 10, 2023.

Harding Elementary School

Total enrollment 683

Total number of COVID cases reported to the school district this week* 0

Students who reported testing positive for COVID after attending school this week 0

Total number quarantining this week** 0

Cumulative totals of COVID cases (September 1 to date)*** 40

David Brearley Middle School

Total enrollment 248

Total number of COVID cases reported to the school district this week* 0

Students who reported testing positive for COVID after attending school this week 0

Total number quarantining this week** 0

Cumulative totals of COVID cases (September 1 to date)*** 18

David Brearley High School

Total enrollment 522

Total number of COVID cases reported to the school district this week* 1

Students who reported testing positive for COVID after attending school this week 1

Total number quarantining this week** 1

Cumulative totals of COVID cases (September 1 to date)*** 54

*This figure reflects the total number of cases reported to us this week, which may include staff, remote-only students, and students who have not been in school during their infectious period.

**This number represents students and staff who are quarantining after being in close contact with a COVID-positive person either in school or out of school.

***These numbers represent students and staff.

Members of the school community are required to report COVID-related health data. Please do so by emailing your school’s principal:

Brearley Middle-High School Principal Jeremy Davies

Harding Elementary School Principal Ron Bubnowski

