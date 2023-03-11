Open in App
Wichita, KS
See more from this location?
KFH Sports Radio

Tulane defeats Wichita State 82-76 in AAC quarterfinal

By Kfh Staff,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EpxuT_0lFXW7Hw00

Kevin Cross had 24 points in Tulane's 82-76 win over Wichita State on Friday in the American Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

The Green Wave, the tournament's No. 3 seed, will face second-seeded Memphis in Saturday's semifinals.

Cross added 13 rebounds for the Green Wave (19-10). Jaylen Forbes scored 19 points while shooting 6 for 14 (4 for 10 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added seven rebounds. R.J. McGee shot 4 for 7 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 17 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Shockers (17-15) made 9-of-21 threes (.429) but converted just 15-of-42 attempts (.360) from inside the paint.

Craig Porter Jr. finished with 22 points, six rebounds, 11 assists and two steals for the Shockers. Wichita State also got 14 points and two blocks from James Rojas while Jaykwon Walton finished with 13 points and six rebounds.

The Shockers trailed by as many as 13 points with 6:00 to play in the opening half but rallied to within a possession with 38 seconds on the clock.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
5 injured in west Wichita crash
Wichita, KS3 days ago
39-year-old Wichita woman found safe
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Wichita teen charged as adult in fatal Towne East shooting
Wichita, KS2 days ago
Two seriously injured in south Wichita crash
Wichita, KS3 days ago
Police searching for missing Wichita woman
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Police chase ends in crash in northeast Wichita
Wichita, KS3 days ago
Garden City man sentenced for taking $80K from father
Garden City, KS3 days ago
Woman critically hurt in El Dorado shooting
El Dorado, KS1 day ago
4 injured, 1 in critical condition following crash in S. Wichita
Wichita, KS4 days ago
Wichita 19-year-old pronounced dead following crash north of Newton
Newton, KS4 days ago
Teen accused in deadly shooting at Wichita mall to be tried as adult
Wichita, KS2 days ago
Man shot, killed south of Wichita
Wichita, KS10 days ago
Wichita police locate 1 of 2 vehicles linked to critical injury hit-and-run
Wichita, KS6 days ago
City of Wichita approves new tobacco ordinance
Wichita, KS2 days ago
Inmate dies at El Dorado Correctional Facility
El Dorado, KS3 days ago
$5 million settlement reached, but doesn’t fix the damage from deadly Wichita swatting | Opinion
Wichita, KS2 days ago
Wealthy Wichita woman, 78, gets prison sentence for multi-million-dollar embezzlement scheme
Wichita, KS14 days ago
Three arrested in casino parking lot face Fentanyl trafficking charges
Newkirk, OK21 days ago
Crime Stoppers Approves Over $2K in Rewards for Tips Received in February
Wichita, KS2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy