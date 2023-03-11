Tulane defeats Wichita State 82-76 in AAC quarterfinal

Kevin Cross had 24 points in Tulane's 82-76 win over Wichita State on Friday in the American Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

The Green Wave, the tournament's No. 3 seed, will face second-seeded Memphis in Saturday's semifinals.

Cross added 13 rebounds for the Green Wave (19-10). Jaylen Forbes scored 19 points while shooting 6 for 14 (4 for 10 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added seven rebounds. R.J. McGee shot 4 for 7 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 17 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Shockers (17-15) made 9-of-21 threes (.429) but converted just 15-of-42 attempts (.360) from inside the paint.

Craig Porter Jr. finished with 22 points, six rebounds, 11 assists and two steals for the Shockers. Wichita State also got 14 points and two blocks from James Rojas while Jaykwon Walton finished with 13 points and six rebounds.

The Shockers trailed by as many as 13 points with 6:00 to play in the opening half but rallied to within a possession with 38 seconds on the clock.