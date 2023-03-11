Open in App
Virginia Beach, VA
WTKR News 3

Virginia Beach nonprofit gives local girls in foster care the prom experience

By Anthony Sabella,

5 days ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - More than 30 teenage girls in foster care are getting the full "prom" experience on Saturday with the help of a local nonprofit.

Connect With A Wish says it has more than 400 dresses for the girls to choose from, in addition to stylists for hair and makeup, and professional photographers.

The organization helps support local youth in foster system. It's a year-round effort, but this time of is always a big one, Joy Rios, the founder, tells News 3.

She says the prom event helps girls build the confidence to attend formal dances in the spring.

"Especially if you’re in foster care because you maybe went to four different high schools and showing up at prom is a belonging type of thing, but when they leave here, these girls know they have somewhere to go with that dress on and they know they look beautiful," said Rios.

The girls, who must be 15 and up, will get to keep their dress, and, if they're attending a dance, will receive money to get their hair and makeup done day-of, plus funds to go to dinner.

The first session began at 11 a.m. on Saturday, with volunteer "personal shoppers" and stylists from beauty academy Rudy and Kelly. Participants had to RSVP in advance.

