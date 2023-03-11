Jennifer Granholm claims US can 'learn from what China is doing'

D epartment of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm argued on Friday that the United States can "learn from what China is doing" regarding climate change.

Granholm's statement on China was made during an appearance she made at the annual SXSW conference in Austin, Texas . During an interview with SXSW Studio host Wajahat Ali, Granholm was asked what could be done to hold both China and the U.S. accountable for their contributions to climate change, to which she said the U.S. is working to get other countries to agree to "very aggressive targets" to prevent climate change, according to Fox News.

"But, I think China has done — has been very sensitive and has actually invested a lot in their solutions to achieve their goals," Granholm said. "So we’re — we’re hopeful that, you know, we can all learn from what China is doing."

AP U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm speaks during the Partnership for Transatlantic Energy and Climate Cooperation Ministerial forum in Zagreb, Croatia, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (AP Photo)



Granholm added that the amount of money China is investing "in clean energy is actually, you know, encouraging."

The secretary's statement regarding China comes after the country recently hit its coal-production record in 2022. A total of "55% of China’s energy" now comes from fossil fuel "compared to 11% in the U.S.," according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The Eastern country’s climate change initiatives are "merely a device to engage gullible Westerners into thinking that somehow we can get meaningful cooperation," Chuck DeVore of the Texas Public Policy Foundation told Fox in January.