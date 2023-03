A man is dead and another is hurt after a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Avondale.

Avondale police were called to the scene around 5:20 a.m. near El Mirage and Broadway roads.

The man driving the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger in the vehicle, another man, reportedly had minor injuries.

The victim has not yet been identified.

What led up to the crash remains under investigation.

El Mirage Road has reopened south of Broadway. It was closed for part of Saturday morning as part of the crash investigation.