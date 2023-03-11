Autopsy rules death of Ky'air Thomas as unexplained infant death

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The death of 6-month-old Ky'air Thomas , one of the two Thomas twins kidnapped in December and who died in January, has been ruled as an unexplained infant death by The Franklin County Coroner's Office.

On Jan. 28 just before 11 p.m., Police were dispatched to a home in Columbus after a call that a baby was not breathing. The baby, identified as Ky'Air, was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital and was pronounced dead at 11:44 p.m.

According to the autopsy report, the death was ruled as sudden unexplained infant death with other significant conditions including unsafe sleep environment with the baby being placed face down, unsupervised on an adult bed, surrounded by excess pillows and blankets.

The autopsy states there was no indication of trauma, foul play, abuse or neglect and that manner of death is best ruled as undetermined.

Ky'air Thomas was one of two twins that were kidnapped last month, prompting authorities in multiple states to look for them.

The twins were taken after a woman, Nalah Jackson, stole a car with the twins inside on Dec. 19.

Ky'air was found before his brother outside of Dayton International Airport. His twin brother, Kason, was found two days later in Indianapolis hours after Jackson was located and arrested in Indianapolis.

After pleading guilty to an unrelated charge in Marion County, Indiana, Jackson was extradited back to Ohio and is now facing two federal kidnapping charges.

Family member Wilma Booker told ABC affiliate WSYX "We're gonna continue to pray, we're gonna continue to be together, we're gonna continue to be there for each other the best way we know how."

