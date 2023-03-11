Open in App
Buffalo, NY
See more from this location?
News 4 Buffalo

Retired Buffalo PD SWAT team commander to run for Common Council

By Aidan Joly,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VAHHz_0lFXQ7MM00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A retired Buffalo Police SWAT team commander is running for Buffalo Common Council.

Cedric Holloway, a 33-year veteran of the force, is set to officially announce his candidacy on Saturday. He is running for the seat in the Ellicott District, which is currently being represented by Darius Pridgen, who decided to not run for another term.

According to a spokesperson, Holloway ran a youth mentoring program for 20 years while on the force. He was also a part of the restoration of War Memorial Stadium, which was renamed after his father, Johnnie B. Wiley.

He will officially announce his candidacy at 11 a.m. Saturday at the corner of Best and Jefferson Streets.

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Buffalo, NY newsLocal Buffalo, NY
Buttigieg in Buffalo Friday to discuss Rt. 33 project
Buffalo, NY19 hours ago
Bar scuffle between off duty firefighters to be settled in court
Buffalo, NY8 hours ago
Ready 4 the Weekend: March 17-19, 2023
Buffalo, NY2 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
“It was a nightmare,” a Cheektowaga family’s long road after applying to Erie County HEAP
Cheektowaga, NY13 hours ago
Elmwood Heights apartment building condemned by the City of Buffalo, tenants could be forced to vacate
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
The impact of Mary Talbert in Buffalo
Buffalo, NY21 hours ago
Statement from Erie County DA on Main Street fatal fire investigation
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Chautauqua County deputies respond to baseball bat fight
Bemus Point, NY1 day ago
Ranalli picked to lead state agency which will own new Bills stadium
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
Man Overcharged on Garbage Fee – City Refuses to Refund
Niagara Falls, NY20 hours ago
Is An Admitted Killer Being Protected And Allowed To Walk Free In Buffalo?
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
Tonawanda, Kenmore end overnight parking bans
Tonawanda, NY23 hours ago
Amherst police investigating another incident at CompassCare
Amherst, NY15 hours ago
Tunnel to Towers Foundation to provide mortgage-free home to family of Jason Arno
Buffalo, NY12 hours ago
Contentious talks and contract clashes: BPS and BTF at ‘impasse’ on contract negotiations
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Diocese places priest on leave for second time, previously named in lawsuit
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Fatal fire investigation moves to DA's office
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
Investigation into Main Street fire complete, demolition begins Tuesday
Buffalo, NY3 days ago
Gay business owner files federal harassment lawsuit against Town of Amherst
Amherst, NY12 hours ago
Buffalo’s Central Library looks to Peacemakers following uptick in fights
Buffalo, NY3 days ago
Officials Seeking Answers About Train On Fire In North Buffalo
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
“Miracle” dog Winston is looking for a home
Buffalo, NY21 hours ago
President Biden officially approves disaster declaration for December blizzard
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
City lawmakers, lawyers hold private meeting to discuss federal lawsuit against suspended BPD captain
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
NT man charged for allegedly leaving scene after striking woman with car
North Tonawanda, NY1 day ago
Co-owner of Swannie House dies, pub closed until further notice
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
No Canal Fest this year, but it’ll be back for 2024
Tonawanda, NY47 minutes ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy