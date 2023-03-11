Retired Buffalo PD SWAT team commander to run for Common Council

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A retired Buffalo Police SWAT team commander is running for Buffalo Common Council.

Cedric Holloway, a 33-year veteran of the force, is set to officially announce his candidacy on Saturday. He is running for the seat in the Ellicott District, which is currently being represented by Darius Pridgen, who decided to not run for another term.

According to a spokesperson, Holloway ran a youth mentoring program for 20 years while on the force. He was also a part of the restoration of War Memorial Stadium, which was renamed after his father, Johnnie B. Wiley.

He will officially announce his candidacy at 11 a.m. Saturday at the corner of Best and Jefferson Streets.

