Green Bay, WI
WFAN Sports Radio

Aaron Rodgers trade worked out between Jets and Packers, comes down to Rodgers' decision: Report

By Ryan Chichester,

5 days ago

UPDATE: NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday that contrary to this report, there is not a deal in place for Rodgers, but the two sides will work to "hammer out a deal" once Rodgers makes his NFL future known.

As the Jets continue to free up salary cap space, a report by Connor Hughes of SNY suggests that a trade with the Packers for Aaron Rodgers is already ironed out, and the teams are just waiting on Rodgers to make a decision on his NFL future.

According to Hughes, “everything that needs to be done is essentially done in terms of a trade,” and the two sides have worked out what a deal would look like for the future Hall of Famer.

So, the only thing standing in the way of Rodgers becoming a Jet is Rodgers himself. Green Bay is reportedly ready to make the trade, and it will depend on whether Rodgers wants to come to New York, retire, or prefer a deal to another team.

Based on Packers president Mark Murphy’s comments to WBAY in Green Bay on Friday, the franchise is ready to hand the keys to the offense over to Jordan Love, and are ready for a new chapter. Meanwhile, after meeting with Rodgers on Tuesday, the Jets believe they are on the cusp of landing the star quarterback, which would spark a celebration in New York.

The celebration may already be underway amid reports that a deal is essentially done as soon as Rodgers gives the green light to become a Jet.

