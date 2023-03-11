Open in App
California State
WFAN Sports Radio

Jets restructure contracts of three more players to free up $15 million in cap space: Report

By Ryan Chichester,

5 days ago

The Jets continue to create cap space for what seems like an inevitable all-out push for Aaron Rodgers.

According to NFL insider Field Yates, Gang Green has restructured the contracts of Laken Tomlinson, DJ Reed, and Tyler Conklin, which frees up another $15.2 million in cap space for the upcoming season. New York converted a chunk of tight end C.J. Uzomah’s salary into a bonus earlier this week for the same purpose.

Rodgers will command a hefty salary, and the Jets, having met with the future Hall of Famer on Tuesday in California, appear to be doing whatever it takes to make sure the star quarterback plays in New York next season.

Jets owner Woody Johnson made it clear after last season ended that the team needed a veteran quarterback, and it would likely be a plug-and-play situation where New York could become contenders almost instantly. With Derek Carr off the board, Rodgers is the team’s top target, and it doesn’t seem like there is much competition from other teams, including the Packers, who seem ready to move on after team president Mark Murphy hinted as such in an interview with WBAY in Green Bay on Friday.

