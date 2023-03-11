Texans sign veteran WR Robert Woods

(SportsRadio 610) - While the Texans have a franchise altering decision to make next month at quarterback, they’ve already added a proven weapon for whoever is under center in 2023.

According to reports , the Texans are signing veteran receiver Robert Woods to a contract.

The two-year pact is worth $15.25 million, including $10 million fully guaranteed and carries a maximum value of $17 million if incentives are met.

Woods, 30, spent last season with the Tennessee Titans catching 53 balls for 527 yards and two touchdowns in 17 games.

After tearing his ACL in November 2021 while with the Los Angeles Rams, Woods was traded during the offseason to the Titans in exchange for a sixth-round draft choice.

The NFL free agency period officially begins Wednesday, March 15 and and any signings made by teams won’t become official until 3 p.m. CT.

The Texans enter the free agency period with the third-most money to spend at $38.7 million, according to the latest projections by OverTheCap.com .

Woods will join Nico Collins, Brandin Cooks, Amari Rodgers and John Metchie III as the only receivers currently under contract by the Texans.

