Open in App
Houston, TX
See more from this location?
610AM Sports Radio

Texans sign veteran WR Robert Woods

By Shaun Bijani,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bbTjj_0lFXKsXI00

(SportsRadio 610) - While the Texans have a franchise altering decision to make next month at quarterback, they’ve already added a proven weapon for whoever is under center in 2023.

According to reports , the Texans are signing veteran receiver Robert Woods to a contract.

The two-year pact is worth $15.25 million, including $10 million fully guaranteed and carries a maximum value of $17 million if incentives are met.

Woods, 30, spent last season with the Tennessee Titans catching 53 balls for 527 yards and two touchdowns in 17 games.

After tearing his ACL in November 2021 while with the Los Angeles Rams, Woods was traded during the offseason to the Titans in exchange for a sixth-round draft choice.

The NFL free agency period officially begins Wednesday, March 15 and and any signings made by teams won’t become official until 3 p.m. CT.

The Texans enter the free agency period with the third-most money to spend at $38.7 million, according to the latest projections by OverTheCap.com .

Woods will join Nico Collins, Brandin Cooks, Amari Rodgers and John Metchie III as the only receivers currently under contract by the Texans.

Shaun Bijani has spent the last 16 years covering the Houston sports scene for SportsRadio 610. Follow him on Twitter @ShaunBijani .

Follow SportsRadio 610 on social media:
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
OBJ Signs With Bengals
Cincinnati, OH23 hours ago
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Dianna Russini News
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham, Cowboys News
Dallas, TX21 hours ago
Walmart Store to Permanently Close Friday, March 17
Pinellas Park, FL2 days ago
Jeff Gaylord Passes Away At Age 64
Denver, CO21 hours ago
‘Family Feud’ Contestant Accused of Killing Wife Joked With Steve Harvey About Marriage
Quincy, IL22 hours ago
Florida man serving 400-year prison sentence freed after being exonerated
Fort Lauderdale, FL2 days ago
President Joe Biden Slips Up After Claiming Oregon's 'Western' Counties Are Seceding To Idaho: 'Muddled & Confused'
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Rasheem Carter's family shared a trail camera photo from the day he was reported missing that his mom believes shows him 'running for his life'
Taylorsville, MS1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy