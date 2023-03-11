Fans Think Kim Kardashian Looks Like Donatella Versace In New Fashion Week Photos: ‘Her Face Changes Faster Than The Weather’

Splash News

Kim Kardashian has come under fire *yet again* as fans have flocked to social media to criticize her ever-changing face , using last month’s appearance at Milan Fashion Week as the latest example! We’ve lost count of the number of times this has happened in recent months!

Kim Kardashian’s Milan Fashion Week Appearance Slammed On Social Media

The 42-year-old Skims founder undoubtedly looked stunning during an appearance at Milan Fashion Week, wearing a sparkly red, figure-hugging Dolce and Gabbana two-piece consisting of a low-cut bra top and a skintight maxi skirt. She even went viral for a video shared by her hair stylist Chris Appleton which showed her attempting to walk up a flight of stairs in the super-tight ‘fit.

However, that wasn’t the only thing that people on social media couldn’t stop talking about, as another picture from MFW also caught the internet’s eye. When the mom-of-four was snapped visiting the Dolce And Gabbana store in Via Montenapoleone on February 24th she seemed to look a little different, and close-up images made some fans convinced that she may have had *even more* work done!

What Did Kim Kardashian’s Fans Have To Say?

The Instagram account @ProblematicFame posted a carousel of images on February 27th to compare side by side images of Kim in Milan with slightly older ones to highlight the differences in her face. “I was totally shocked when I saw a video of her that night! Her face looks so different,” one fan wrote on Instagram, in reference to the below video shared by Vogue Arabia on February 25th.

“Not even Kim K looks like Kim K,” commented another on the @ProblematicFame carousel, while someone else said, “it’s getting to the point I think that the filler makes everything look worse.” “She is looking so puffy and crazy as of late. It’s giving Madonna/little Kim/Catwoman (Jocelyn Wildenstein)” added another Instagram user. However, other fans thought she looked like another famous face…

Splash News

A Reddit user created a post called "She kinda looks like Donatella here," on Thursday, March 2nd, in reference to Donatella Versace, and posted a side by side picture of Kim from the February 24th appearance (the last picture in @ProblematicFame's carousel) to illustrate the point.

"Her face changes faster than the weather," one fan quipped in the comments section, while another added: "She looks so different now. Not recognizable. I don't know if it can be reversed. I don't think she should let anyone mess with her face again (with a knife or needles). I wonder how scary it is to get surgery. She did not need it. Why?"

What Else Have Kim's Fans Said About Her Appearance?

As well as being compared to Donatella Versace, the Skkn by Kim founder has also been likened to Megan Fox, after fans said her alleged new nose and puffy lips made her resemble the Transformers star in the latest Skims pictures posted on Instagram just a few weeks ago.

Her appearance was also called out when she attended the Skims pop-up in Los Angeles last month, with fans not quite being able to put their fingers on what was different about her appearance, despite being in unanimous agreement that something was off. Fans thought that she looked *so* different that the possibility of Kim sending a lookalike to the event was something many of them considered! Wow!