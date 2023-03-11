Open in App
Memphis, TN
See more from this location?
WREG

MPD: Burglars take pricey appliances from Chickasaw Gardens home

By Melissa Moon,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bvGns_0lFXIv7300

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police said they didn’t have to go far to find a pair of burglars who took thousands of dollars worth of appliances from a Chickasaw Gardens home Thursday night.

They said the thieves were caught red-handed loading some of the items into a car parked next door.

Ronald James, 40, and Carl Norfleet, 45, were arrested and charged with aggravated burglary and theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mu4fB_0lFXIv7300
House burglarized on Lombardy
MPD: Shoplifters arrested with stolen meat in their pants, car

Police said a contractor working on the house in the 2700 block of Lombardy called police and told them a $10,000 Viking refrigerator, two CoolDrawers worth $3,200 each, and four toilets valued at $700 a piece were taken from the home.

He told them the refrigerator was found broken in the driveway. He said all the appliances were being stored in the garage while the house was being renovated.

The contractor said the side door to the attached garage had been forced open, and the garage door was open when he arrived at the house.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iivZ0_0lFXIv7300

Officers said while they were taking the report about the burglary, they were told that someone was trying to put the stolen property into a car outside.

Police said a Dodge Charger with Indiana tags was parked next door.

MPD: Pair arrested minutes after carjacking man, taking his clothes

They said officers saw Norfleet sitting in the driver’s seat, and James was trying to secure a CoolDrawer in the car’s trunk.

The other CoolDrawer was recovered in the driveway outside the garage.

Norfleet and James are scheduled to be in court on Monday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Teen wakes to burglar in his bedroom
Memphis, TN11 hours ago
'This is a crime of opportunity': MPD warns of thieves targeting drivers while filling up gas
Memphis, TN16 hours ago
Woman catches burglar coming out of her downtown apartment
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Man ambushed, shot in stomach during East Memphis robbery
Memphis, TN10 hours ago
Burglars make big mess at smoke shop, leave empty-handed
Memphis, TN1 day ago
MPD: Tow truck driver steals phone from customer’s car
Memphis, TN21 hours ago
MPD squad car goes up in flames, debris left in parking lot
Memphis, TN16 hours ago
Man evades arrest after shooting: ‘Did you catch the other two?’
Memphis, TN53 minutes ago
Thieves leave Frayser store with baskets full of groceries
Memphis, TN2 days ago
One dead after carjacking, shooting in Whitehaven
Memphis, TN14 hours ago
Car passenger shot, killed in North Shelby County
Memphis, TN3 hours ago
Argument over $10 in domino game turns deadly
Memphis, TN18 hours ago
Man dies after shooting in Whitehaven, MPD says
Memphis, TN13 hours ago
Carjacker gets vehicle stuck in victim’s driveway
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Dog abandoned at Bartlett park searches for new home
Bartlett, TN1 day ago
Cordova restaurant manager robbed at gunpoint
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Bad neighbor: Man accused of firing shots through wall
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Man found shot to death in house on Prescott
Memphis, TN1 day ago
One injured in North Memphis shooting
Memphis, TN16 hours ago
MPD: Jammed gun saves woman and her daughter
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Memphis police looking for 4 shoplifters possibly connected to Ulta thefts
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Two arrested, charged in Wolfchase Galleria shooting
Memphis, TN1 day ago
One shot at business near Memphis airport
Memphis, TN1 day ago
One dead in Parkway Village shooting, 3 suspects flee
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Man charged in 3 deaths in apartment complex shooting
Memphis, TN1 day ago
4 teens arrested in carjacking, police chase
Millington, TN2 days ago
Community honors West Memphis teen found dead in MS woods
West Memphis, AR11 hours ago
Two men rob T-Mobile Store in North Memphis
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Mom accused of entering school, assaulting assistants
Memphis, TN20 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy