Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Villain Battles Miles Morales In New Image

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse j ust revealed some new images in Empire Magazine . The villain of the movie, The Spot, is giving our heroes quite a bit of trouble. Miles Morales is trying his best to reign the supervillain in, but he and Gwen Stacy's Ghost Spider clearly have their hands full. The animation in this one frame of the movie has fans of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse so excited to see what's coming in the sequel. After all, they've been waiting for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse for a long time now. So many different worlds are waiting to be unveiled and every week is going to bring just a little more hype to the equation. Check out the impressive visuals for yourself down below!

Here's what Miles Morales is up against in the sequel to his massively popular big-screen debut: "After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. However, when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders. He must soon redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most."

Why Did Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Get Split Into Two Movies?

Across the Spider-Verse is merely part two before Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse hits theaters next year. The move sent waves through the fandom when it was announced years ago. But, senior character animator Ere Santos says that this all happened for a good reason. In essence, Across the Spider-Verse became so massive in scope, that condensing it into two sequels instead of one just made a lot of sense. Check out what he said.

"[We were asking] 'Wait, so this is what a two-and-a-half-hour movie?'" Santos began. "This is a really large story that they're telling. And with all the arcs that they wanted to put in, we were just thinking this was going to be an intense, quick, fast-paced, high-energy movie. But it would have been good. It would have been like, what they were planning was gonna be like Endgame -esque stuff. Like it was huge. And what they're planning is still huge. But then kind of spreading it out and into two gives it that breathing room we all felt that it really needed to kind of go, 'Okay, what do you what do we need to set up in the second movie? And how can we resolve it in the third movie? Or not?' I don't know. We'll have to see."

