DeSantis Grins in Pic Holding a Snowflake That Says ‘Fascist’

By Martha Mercer,

5 days ago
Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has yet to announce he’s running for president in 2024, but his political foes are already treating him like a real candidate. On a trip to Iowa this week, DeSantis was handed a snowflake picture and even posed for a cringey photo holding it. Little did he know there was a hidden message in the snowflake: “My friend makes snowflakes to give to politicians who come to Iowa - there are special messages for odious Republicans- please look at the snowflake carefully,” wrote Twitter user MidlifeMisfit. Welcome to the national stage, governor.

