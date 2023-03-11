Open in App
Valinda, CA
See more from this location?
KFI AM 640

Standoff With Barricaded Suspect, Deputies Continues

By City News Service,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G55Fy_0lFX9otG00
Photo: Getty Images

VALINDA (CNS) - A standoff between Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies and a barricaded suspect is now in its 14th hour in the Valinda area, authorities said Saturday.

ABC7 reported that deputies initially responded to the area on a report of a person firing shots at pedestrians.

The standoff began shortly before 2:30 p.m Friday in the 16900 block of Wing Lane, according to the sheriff's department.

Sheriff's officials said deputies responding to the area came under fire, prompting them to exchange gunfire with the suspect.

The suspect then barricaded inside a home in the area, authorities said.

The department's Special Enforcement Bureau was called to assist deputies as the standoff dragged on into the evening .

One woman was taken to a hospital from the scene with injuries unrelated to the shooting, sheriff's officials said. The woman's condition was unclear, as were the nature of her injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Authorities seek public’s help identifying suspects in retail thefts across multiple counties
Agoura Hills, CA1 day ago
Standoff with barricaded suspect in Valinda approaches 48 hours
Valinda, CA4 days ago
Authorities ID man killed at liquor store in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita, CA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man hospitalized after stabbing at a Corona gym
Corona, CA2 days ago
Man sentenced to 20 years for molesting girls in Orange County
Santa Ana, CA1 day ago
Family files suit accusing Montclair police of beating man inside his home
Montclair, CA3 days ago
Caught on video: Driver plows into fountain, flips several times at end of chase in Orange
Orange, CA2 days ago
Cameras capture thieves on crime spree in Orange County
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA3 days ago
Woman Allegedly Stabbed to Death by Son in Northridge IDd
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
Suspect Arrested For Allegedly Stabbing Woman in Northridge
Los Angeles, CA5 days ago
WATCH: California Homes 'Teeter On Edge' Of Cliff After Hillside Collapse
San Clemente, CA16 hours ago
Baldwin Park police bust department store theft ring
Baldwin Park, CA4 days ago
Probe underway after man is fatally stabbed in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita, CA4 days ago
Officer Involved Shooting In Oxnard
Oxnard, CA5 days ago
Child Ejected From Vehicle After 5 Freeway Crash
Santa Clarita, CA4 days ago
Suspect In Temecula Attempted Armed Robbery Arrested
Temecula, CA6 days ago
A San Bernardino man was arrested for the 1997 murder of bank teller Monica Leech
Thousand Oaks, CA6 days ago
Police investigating shooting at South Bay Galleria mall
Redondo Beach, CA5 days ago
Metrolink crash in Glendale leaves car flipped over, injuries unknown
Glendale, CA2 days ago
Vehicle Crashes into Utility Pole in North Hollywood; Driver Killed
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
CHP officials search for missing adult
Tustin, CA6 days ago
LAC + USC Medical Center needs public's help identifying Jane Doe patient
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
California DUI suspect seen inhaling from balloon during Los Angeles-area police chase
Compton, CA7 days ago
Three charged after drug bust that allegedly found 1 million fentanyl pills in El Monte car
El Monte, CA6 days ago
One-hour-old baby found in Fullerton gas station trashcan
Fullerton, CA7 days ago
After Santa Ynez Student is Sedated and Arrested, Superintendent Cautions Against ‘Speculation’ and ‘Accusations’
Santa Ynez, CA8 days ago
SUV Careens Down Embankment Along I-15 During Downpours
Temescal Valley, CA6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy