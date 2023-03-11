Standoff With Barricaded Suspect, Deputies Continues

Photo: Getty Images

VALINDA (CNS) - A standoff between Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies and a barricaded suspect is now in its 14th hour in the Valinda area, authorities said Saturday.

ABC7 reported that deputies initially responded to the area on a report of a person firing shots at pedestrians.

The standoff began shortly before 2:30 p.m Friday in the 16900 block of Wing Lane, according to the sheriff's department.

Sheriff's officials said deputies responding to the area came under fire, prompting them to exchange gunfire with the suspect.

The suspect then barricaded inside a home in the area, authorities said.

The department's Special Enforcement Bureau was called to assist deputies as the standoff dragged on into the evening .

One woman was taken to a hospital from the scene with injuries unrelated to the shooting, sheriff's officials said. The woman's condition was unclear, as were the nature of her injuries. No other injuries were reported.