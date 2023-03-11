Open in App
AllPanthers

Updated 2023 NFL Draft Picks for the Panthers

By Schuyler Callihan,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yd94A_0lFX7tGv00

Carolina now has three picks in the top 100 of the draft.

As expected, the Carolina Panthers made a move up the draft board. They didn't just crawl into the top four or five, they pulled off a deal to go for it all for the No. 1 pick. The Panthers sent No. 9, No. 61, a 2024 first, a 2024 second, and wide receiver DJ Moore to the Chicago Bears in exchange for the first overall pick.

Because of what they received in the Christian McCaffrey trade, the Panthers still have at least one pick in each of the first five round of this year's draft, including two picks in the fourth. The 2nd rounder they got in that trade (No. 61) is now heading to Chicago.

Prior to trading off McCaffrey, the Panthers didn't have the draft assets to make this big of a move up the board, jumping eight spots.

Carolina currently has six selections in the 2023 draft. Here is where they sit.

1st Round

No. 1

2nd Round

No. 39

3rd Round

No. 93 (from 49ers)

4th Round

No. 114, No. 132 (from 49ers)

5th Round

No. 145

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_ .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
BREAKING: D'Onta Foreman Signs with New Team
Charlotte, NC12 hours ago
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Dianna Russini News
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
OBJ Signs With Bengals
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
What Will the Panthers Do with Matt Corral?
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Who Should the Panthers Sign at Running Back?
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL5 days ago
Jeff Gaylord Passes Away At Age 64
Denver, CO23 hours ago
‘Family Feud’ Contestant Accused of Killing Wife Joked With Steve Harvey About Marriage
Quincy, IL23 hours ago
The Panthers Are Reportedly 'Really Comfortable' with Two QBs in 2023 Draft
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
PJ Walker Signs with New Team
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
BREAKING: Panthers to Sign DT DeShawn Williams
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Rasheem Carter's family shared a trail camera photo from the day he was reported missing that his mom believes shows him 'running for his life'
Taylorsville, MS1 day ago
Panthers Let Walker Walk
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
President Joe Biden Slips Up After Claiming Oregon's 'Western' Counties Are Seceding To Idaho: 'Muddled & Confused'
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Panthers to Host Free Agent WR DJ Chark
Charlotte, NC46 minutes ago
BREAKING: Panthers to Sign RB Miles Sanders
Charlotte, NC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy