Updated 2023 NFL Draft Picks for the Panthers

Carolina now has three picks in the top 100 of the draft.

As expected, the Carolina Panthers made a move up the draft board. They didn't just crawl into the top four or five, they pulled off a deal to go for it all for the No. 1 pick. The Panthers sent No. 9, No. 61, a 2024 first, a 2024 second, and wide receiver DJ Moore to the Chicago Bears in exchange for the first overall pick.

Because of what they received in the Christian McCaffrey trade, the Panthers still have at least one pick in each of the first five round of this year's draft, including two picks in the fourth. The 2nd rounder they got in that trade (No. 61) is now heading to Chicago.

Prior to trading off McCaffrey, the Panthers didn't have the draft assets to make this big of a move up the board, jumping eight spots.

Carolina currently has six selections in the 2023 draft. Here is where they sit.

1st Round

No. 1

2nd Round

No. 39

3rd Round

No. 93 (from 49ers)

4th Round

No. 114, No. 132 (from 49ers)

5th Round

No. 145

