Morgantown, WV
MountaineerMaven

ESPN Bracketology Update - 3/11

By Schuyler Callihan,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qJvKz_0lFX6ai900

A look at where the Mountaineers sit in the latest bracketology projection.

It's Selection Sunday Eve! We are officially one day away from finding out where the West Virginia Mountaineers will be heading in this  year's tournament.

For the last several days, ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi has projected WVU as a No. 9 seed in the South Region. That doesn't change today, but the opponent does . Now, Lunardi has the Mountaineers facing Maryland.

1. Alabama vs 16. Texas A&M CC/Howard

8. Maryland vs 9. West Virginia

5. Iowa State vs 12. VCU

4. Virginia vs 13. Iona

6. Miami vs 11. Rutgers

3. Marquette vs 14. Furman

7. Kentucky vs 10. USC

2. Texas vs 15. Kennesaw State

