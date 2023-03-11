Open in App
Princeton, NJ
New York Post

Princeton vs. Penn pick, odds: Take favorite in this Ivy League clash

By Howie Kussoy,

5 days ago

It’s a rivalry match in the Ivy League Saturday when two of the top three seeds — Princeton and Penn — in the conference face off.

The Tigers have had the upper hand in recent years, and we don’t see any reason why they can’t keep it up in this one.

Ivy League Tournament: Princeton vs. Penn
How to watch


Gametime : 1:30 p.m. ET

TV : ESPNU

Live Stream : ESPN+, fuboTV, Sling, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV

Princeton (-3) over Penn

The Quakers had their chance.

Riding the momentum of a seven-game winning streak, Penn held a 19-point lead over the Tigers last week, yet still managed to lose its ninth straight meeting with Princeton, leaving every Quakers player winless against their rivals entering the Ivy League semifinals.

For the first time, the tournament is being held in Princeton’s Jadwin Gymnasium, where the Tigers haven’t lost to any Ivy League team besides Yale in three seasons.

