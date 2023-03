Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) drives against New York Knicks guard Quentin Grimes (6) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 9, 2023. The Kings won 122-117. Randall Benton - freelancer, FR171663 AP

1. Kings (+3.5, -110) at Suns: Phoenix is rolling but will be missing Kevin Durant. Sacramento has been good on the road and should keep it close.

2. Rangers (ML, -155) at Sabres: I like New York as a road favorite.

3. Saint Louis vs. VCU (-5, -110): The Rams look for their third win this season over Saint Louis.

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: (97-86)