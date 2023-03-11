Open in App
Lee County, FL
See more from this location?
NBC2 Fort Myers

Forecast: Warmer temperatures and high fire danger

By Meteorologist Justin Hobbs,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l6wIi_0lFX4vvk00

After today’s cold front cleared the region, clouds cleared out and led to a beautiful Saturday with warm temperatures in the mid-’80s. The calm conditions will stick around for your Saturday night plans. Tonight those clear skies stick around, with temperatures dropping down into the lower 60s.

High pressure has moved into the northern part of the state, this will keep clouds minimal as we get into your Sunday. High temperatures will be near the mid-80s. Due to the movement of that high pressure to our north, our winds will start out from the northeast early, swing to the southeast near lunchtime, and end up southwesterly by the afternoon.

The winds will kick up to the mid-teens through part of the afternoon. This, coupled with lower relative humidity and continued drought conditions, will enhance the fire danger for Sunday. Lee County is under a very high threat, DeSoto is under a high threat, and the rest of Southwest Florida is under moderate danger. Remember to not burn anything if your county is under a burn ban.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Lee County, FL newsLocal Lee County, FL
Dangerous Rip Currents for SWFL beaches
Fort Myers, FL4 days ago
Street racing on Alico Road leaves residents with safety concerns
Fort Myers, FL1 day ago
Shooting reported at Restaurant Depot in Fort Myers
Fort Myers, FL20 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Forecast: Cool tonight, with more sunshine tomorrow
Fort Myers, FL2 days ago
Final shrimp boat back in the water after Hurricane Ian pushed dozens on dry land
Fort Myers Beach, FL8 hours ago
Red tide concerns loom after sea turtle is found dead on Naples beach
Naples, FL14 hours ago
Traffic Alerts: March 14
Fort Myers, FL2 days ago
Giant African land snail invasion puts parts of Fort Myers into quarantine
Fort Myers, FL13 hours ago
Hurricane-damaged homes are attracting new buyers to SWFL
Cape Coral, FL13 hours ago
Cape Coral’s ‘bubble curtain’ under maintenance to combat blue-green algae
Cape Coral, FL2 days ago
Cape Coral residents voicing concerns that canal debris removal is hurting wildlife
Cape Coral, FL1 day ago
Weird critter keeps triggering Lehigh Acres security system at night
Lehigh Acres, FL1 day ago
‘Masked ninja’ seen rummaging through cars in Cape Coral
Cape Coral, FL8 hours ago
Lehigh Acres home damaged in overnight fire
Lehigh Acres, FL3 days ago
Venice retirement community clubhouse goes up in flames
Venice, FL1 day ago
Cape Coral residents concerned for neighbor living in rat-infested home
Cape Coral, FL2 days ago
St. Patrick’s Day events kick off in Southwest Florida
Fort Myers, FL1 day ago
Man fatally shot at Restaurant Depot in Fort Myers
Fort Myers, FL18 hours ago
Insurance companies rejecting new policyholders with damaged homes from Hurricane Ian
Cape Coral, FL1 day ago
Marco Island’s West Winterberry Bridge closes for repairs
Marco Island, FL1 day ago
Southwest Florida Eagle M15 has exhausting day full of chasing intruder away from nest
Fort Myers, FL3 days ago
FWC encourages safe water and boating practices in Florida
Cape Coral, FL4 days ago
Social media threat made against Ida Baker High School
Cape Coral, FL17 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy