Forecast: Warmer temperatures and high fire danger

After today’s cold front cleared the region, clouds cleared out and led to a beautiful Saturday with warm temperatures in the mid-’80s. The calm conditions will stick around for your Saturday night plans. Tonight those clear skies stick around, with temperatures dropping down into the lower 60s.

High pressure has moved into the northern part of the state, this will keep clouds minimal as we get into your Sunday. High temperatures will be near the mid-80s. Due to the movement of that high pressure to our north, our winds will start out from the northeast early, swing to the southeast near lunchtime, and end up southwesterly by the afternoon.

The winds will kick up to the mid-teens through part of the afternoon. This, coupled with lower relative humidity and continued drought conditions, will enhance the fire danger for Sunday. Lee County is under a very high threat, DeSoto is under a high threat, and the rest of Southwest Florida is under moderate danger. Remember to not burn anything if your county is under a burn ban.