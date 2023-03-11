"You ain’t got it, I ain’t got it" - Shaq describes how Gary Payton persuaded him to take a back seat to Dwyane Wade

Gary Payton convinced Shaq to pass the torch to Dwyane Wade during Miami Heat's 2006 NBA Finals vs. Dallas Mavericks.

Shaquille O'Neal played for the Miami Heat with legends like Gary Payton and rising star Dwyane Wade. Three of them won a championship back in 2006, but it wasn’t as smooth sailing as they had hoped.

The Dallas Mavericks had a 2-0 lead in the Finals, and the team from South Beach seemed to be in big trouble. But according to Shaq, one moment changed everything.

“Gary finally came to me and said, ‘You ain’t got it, I ain’t got it, it’s time to give it to the young fella D-Wade.’ And because I had the respect for Gary, we listened and we were able to win four games in a row. That’s all we needed,” Big Diesel said .

The young fella show

“After the terrible second game, Gary came to the locker room. I don't know if he took a shower. ‘Hey man, you promised me, big dawg you get me a ring. You need to let D-Wade do his thing.’ We had that conversation, we turned the thing over to D-Wade and we all agreed this is the young fella show,” Hall of Fame center recalled.

Gary Payton was 37 years old when he joined the Heat and was expected to help with his experienced expertise off the bench.

The Glove saw that Shaq is no longer the same player he once was and chose to speak with him “big brother to little brother,” explaining the offense should go through Wade, who, at the time, was a rising star ready to take the next step.

Finals MVP for Wade

That proved to be the winning formula, as the Heat went on to win four straight games and secure the 2006 NBA championship.

The Flash truly shone in the playoffs, averaging 34.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists en route to being awarded Finals MVP. His effort in Game 3 will be remembered forever, as he scored 42 points and made the game-winning shot to change the momentum of the series.

However, it seems that Shaq's willingness to take a back seat and Payton's recognition of the situation were crucial for the Heat to secure their first-ever NBA title.

“Those names hold a special place in my heart. Because if it wasn’t for them, I would not have four (championships),” Big Aristotle concluded.