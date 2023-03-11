Open in App
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Does Derek Carr make the Saints a bigger threat to the Seahawks?

By Kole Musgrove,

6 days ago
The Seattle Seahawks were not the first team to lock down their quarterback situation, as the New Orleans Saints actually beat them by a few hours earlier when they agreed to terms with Derek Carr.

The former long-term Raider is moving from Sin City to the Big Easy to help the Saints get back into the playoffs. For New Orleans, there is reason to believe Carr can help produce. Throughout his career with the Raiders, Carr never once had a defense in the top 20 teams of the league. Now he goes to a Saints team where their solid defense is routinely being let down by their anemic offense.

Carr giving New Orleans just enough offense to aid their defense should make the Saints the presumptive favorites in the NFC South, given the sad state of affairs for the rest of the division.

If they win the South, then they are out of the Wild Card picture entirely, which will help Seattle. Given how stacked the 49ers still are, and leaving room for the possibility of a bounce back season from the Rams, the Wild Card remains an entirely likely option for the Seahawks to return to the playoffs.

But in the long run, a New Orleans team with a competent offense is bad news for Seattle. The Saints have recently outright owned the Seahawks, winning the last four meetings. In two of the last four, New Orleans did not have a good offense and still managed to win with Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton under center.

A resurgent Saints team spells trouble for Seattle. Fortunately, the Seahawks are not scheduled to play them this year. Although, a trip to New Orleans for a playoff game remains a valid possibility.

