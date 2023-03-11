Open in App
San Francisco, CA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFC West Watch: Brock Purdy underwent elbow surgery on Friday

By Kole Musgrove,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xa9aD_0lFX3Q0o00

The Seattle Seahawks’ arch division rivals, the San Francisco 49ers, announced that quarterback Brock Purdy underwent surgery for his injured elbow on Friday. Purdy had injured his UCL in his throwing arm during San Francisco’s devastating blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game. With Purdy out, the 49ers offense posed little threat to the Eagles.

Purdy’s surgery was delayed to due to reported swelling in his elbow that had not subsided. Now, the former Mr. Irrelevant has finally had the procedure.

Currently, Purdy is on a six month timeline, with hopes to begin throwing in June. If Purdy is able to stick to this timeline, he could be ready for the start of the season. However, if he is not, the 49ers will continue to remain trapped in quarterback purgatory.

Jimmy Garoppolo won’t be back to bail San Francisco out once more, and Trey Lance is still recovering from his own season ending injury. Even if he is ready this summer, nothing he’s shown in the last two years should give anyone confidence he is capable of being a franchise caliber player.

The 49ers have indicated they might make another addition at the position. Could it be via the draft? Another journeyman backup? Or, perhaps a veteran.

Is anyone truly sold on Tom Brady staying retired this time?

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Seattle, WA newsLocal Seattle, WA
2023 NFL draft: Seahawks 'enamored' with top-ranked center prospect
Seattle, WA21 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Report: 1 NFC team likely to have interest in Ezekiel Elliott
Tampa, FL1 day ago
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Dianna Russini News
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Texans add former Cowboys speedy receiver who was a Dak Prescott preferred option
Dallas, TX2 days ago
All-Pro offensive tackle David Bakhtiari says Isiah Pacheco is part of the best running back/tight end tandem in the NFL
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
‘GOT DAMNNNNNN!!!’: Lakers star LeBron James is drooling over Savannah’s head-turning Oscars Party look
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Football World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick Girlfriend Announcement
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Eagles compensatory pick update after losing 7 key contributors in free agency
Philadelphia, PA14 hours ago
Sean Payton's Broncos to sign another former Saints player
Denver, CO1 day ago
Marcus Mariota signs one-year contract with Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia, PA1 hour ago
Grading the Bears' signing of RB Travis Homer
Chicago, IL1 day ago
What the Bears are getting in new DE DeMarcus Walker
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Mike Hilton recruits Mike Gesicki to Bengals -- and gets a reply
Cincinnati, OH22 hours ago
Bengals' best free agent options to replace Samaje Perine
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Country Star Luke Bryan Done Being Blake Shelton's Punching Bag: 'He Took It Too Far'
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
Report: Defensive lineman no longer with Georgia football program
Athens, GA16 hours ago
C.J. Gardner-Johnson doesn't seem thrilled with the free-agent market so far
Philadelphia, PA19 hours ago
Penn State coach: 'Aaron Donald has hurt college football and defensive tackles'
State College, PA21 hours ago
Twitter reacts to Bears signing DT Andrew Billings
Chicago, IL17 hours ago
Titans and Cowboys fans, media react to Luke Gifford signing
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Bengals sign G Cody Ford in free agency
Cincinnati, OH15 hours ago
Former Ohio State defensive lineman gets the bag in NFL free agency
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Packers lose tight end Robert Tonyan to Chicago Bears
Green Bay, WI12 hours ago
Potential replacements for DeShon Elliott at safety in Detroit
Detroit, MI1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy