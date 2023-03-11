How to Watch Rangers vs. Reds: TV Channel, Streams, Lineups

The Texas Rangers and starter Cole Ragans face the Cincinnati Reds in Spring Training on Saturday.

The Texas Rangers continue their 2023 spring training schedule against the Cincinnati Reds in Surprise, Ariz., on Saturday.

Here is the preview for the day, with probable pitchers, starting lineups, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more.

How to Watch, Listen to Rangers vs. Reds

Game Day: Saturday, March 11, 2023

Game Time: 2:05 p.m. CT

TV/Radio: Radio will be live on 105.3 The Fan. There is no TV or Webcast for this game.

About Today’s Game

Records: Cincinnati, 7-7; Texas, 6-9.

Probable pitchers

Cincinnati: RHP Chase Anderson* (starter), RHP Buck Farmer, LHP Alex Young*, RHP Joel Kuhnel, LHP Daniel Norris*

Texas: LHP Cole Ragans (starter), RHP Joe Barlow, RHP Dominic Leone*, LHP John King, LHP Brock Burke.

Note: Pitching lineup is subject to change. *-non-roster invitee.

Batting Order

Texas Rangers Batting Order

Cincinnati Reds Batting Order

Rangers Injury Updates

OF Leody Taveras (left oblique strain) has been out since March 5. He is shut down for two weeks and will be re-evaluated at that time.

RHP Jacob deGrom reported left side tightness on Feb. 15 when he arrived at spring training. He took off four days throwing again. He threw batting practice on Wednesday, with the Rangers and deGrom both saying he had turned a corner.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi reported tightness in his left side following first outing of the spring on Sat. vs. Kansas City. He threw bullpen sessions on Wednesday and Friday.

RHP Jose Leclerc (left neck discomfort) threw in a minor game on Friday as part of his throwing program.

RHP Jake Odorizzi (right arm fatigue) had his most recent bullpen on March 5.

RHP Spencer Howard (right arm fatigue) has been inactive since March 1.

RHP Owen White (upper neck tightness) threw a bullpen session on Friday, his first since being shut down on Feb. 24.

RHP Zak Kent (right arm fatigue) pitched a side session on Friday. He was supposed to make his spring debut on Wednesday but was scratched due to illness.

Out for Spring Training and Beyond

RHP Brett Martin (left shoulder surgery on Jan. 18) is on the 60-day Injured List (Feb. 17) and is expected to miss most of 2023.

LHP Avery Weems (Tommy John left elbow surgery on Feb. 15) was originally expected to be a non-roster invitee for the first time in his career before undergoing season-ending procedure in February.

