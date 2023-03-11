KCPD investigating homicide near 11th and Grand

Kansas City, Mo. – At 5:45 am Saturday, officers were called to the area of 11th and Grand to check on reports of a shooting.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a victim suffering from a possible gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the victim was with another person inside the apartment building, and an altercation led to the shooting.

The suspect left the scene and has not been located.

Detectives and crime scene investigators are on the scene looking for evidence and witnesses that may help them determine the reason for this shooting.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information submitted anonymously to the TIPS Hotline.

The victim was identified as 34-year-old Rodney White.

