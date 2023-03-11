Open in App
Kansas City, MO
See more from this location?
FOX4 News Kansas City

KCPD investigating homicide near 11th and Grand

By Sam Atwell,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n3XNj_0lFX1UTI00

Kansas City, Mo. – At 5:45 am Saturday, officers were called to the area of 11th and Grand to check on reports of a shooting.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a victim suffering from a possible gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the victim was with another person inside the apartment building, and an altercation led to the shooting.

The suspect left the scene and has not been located.

Detectives and crime scene investigators are on the scene looking for evidence and witnesses that may help them determine the reason for this shooting.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information submitted anonymously to the TIPS Hotline.

The victim was identified as 34-year-old Rodney White.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas City, MO newsLocal Kansas City, MO
Kansas City man charged in deadly beating of another man with a metal bolt
Kansas City, MO15 hours ago
KC man fired automatic weapon at police during high-speed chase
Kansas City, MO19 hours ago
Kansas City police investigating deadly stabbing near Linwood, Euclid
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
One dead in Independence and Olive homicide
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Disturbance ends in homicide near 7th and Spruce
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
KCPD attempting to locate 61-year-old man with dementia
Kansas City, MO12 hours ago
One person hurt in Excelsior Springs shooting
Excelsior Springs, MO1 day ago
Security camera shows man’s body left on busy street in northeast Kansas City
Kansas City, MO9 hours ago
30-year-old killed in northeast Kansas City homicide
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Leawood man pleads guilty to $3M pawn shop scheme
Leawood, KS15 hours ago
Man dies days after being shot in Kansas City’s West Bottoms
Kansas City, MO14 hours ago
One person killed in deadly shooting in south Kansas City
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Kansas City police ask for public’s help in 2022 homicide investigation
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
KCK Man Arrested in Daviess County Wednesday
Kansas City, KS1 day ago
Kansas City police investigating fatal shooting on Blue Ridge Boulevard
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
72-year-old man found dead in field fire near Warrensburg
Warrensburg, MO1 day ago
Court documents: Man with 2,300 fentanyl pills arrested in Kansas City, charged in four-count indictment
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Vigil held to remember Kansas City teen found in pond
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Car starts fire after crashing into Parkville home’s garage
Parkville, MO18 hours ago
Shooting in south Kansas City leaves one woman dead
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
72-year-old man killed in ATV crash near Warrensburg
Warrensburg, MO23 hours ago
Missing man found deceased in rural Kansas following search
Williamsburg, KS1 day ago
Missouri man arrested in KC with 2,300 fentanyl pills now charged
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Man gets 9-year-sentence in Shawnee child’s death
Shawnee, KS1 day ago
Whiskers Cat Cafe asking for donations after thieves break door, steal cash register
Kansas City, MO9 hours ago
Man arrested in St. Joseph indicted on meth, fentanyl, firearm charges
Saint Joseph, MO2 days ago
4 children, 1 adult injured in school bus crash in Kansas City, Missouri
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Man found dead while crews extinguish fire in field near Warrensburg
Warrensburg, MO1 day ago
Police confirm body found is missing Kansas City teen
Gladstone, MO4 days ago
Crash involving school bus injures 5 in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy