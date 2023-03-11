Teams trying to trade for Broncos’ wide receivers

The Denver Broncos have been quite busy over the past month or so, trading for head coach Sean Payton and cleaning house in terms of personnel. They may not be done yet.

Multiple teams have called and inquired about wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

Although Broncos general manager George Paton says the team is not actively shopping the receivers, he remains open to fielding calls.

At the 2022 NFL trade deadline, rumors had swirled about the Broncos possibly shopping Jeudy, but nothing ever materialized. Similar buzz arose at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis with rumors suggesting Denver could possibly move Sutton.

Given the need for wide receivers around the league and a somewhat lacking market, the Broncos could conceivably land a quality haul for one or both of Jeudy and Sutton. Jeudy would likely command more in terms of compensation given his age and remaining contract, but Sutton’s deal is also manageable for someone viewed as a reliable receiver.

For the time being however, Jeudy and Sutton remain with the Broncos and unless Paton is blown away by an offer, that’s where they’ll remain for the 2023 season.

