Bill Maher Says Social Progress Doesn't Happen Everywhere All at Once, Even in Hollywood

Bill Maher was more subtle than usual Friday night ... tipping his hat to evolutionary social change and asking everyone to chill if things aren't perfect RIGHT NOW.

The "Real Time" host used Oscars weekend to make his point -- that even in liberal Hollywood there's a learning curve on the scales of social justice.

He points to 1973, when Marlon Brando snagged the Oscar for "The Godfather" and sent a surrogate in his place to accept -- Sacheen Littlefeather , who got up onstage to talk about injustices against Native Americans. She was met with boos and even tomahawk chops from people in the audience.

Real Time with Bill Maher/HBO

Today, BM says, she'd clearly be met with cheers, not jeers ... and that, he says, is progress.

Bill then broadens out his point ... Reagan was late on AIDS, but he came around. Obama was late with gay marriage, but he too came around. And, Bill wishes, Biden or his successor will step up and advocate the legalization of weed.

Real Time with Bill Maher/HBO

Being late doesn't make people bad, Bill says. Progress tends to be evolutionary, but it happens.

Real Time with Bill Maher/HBO

Check out what he says about a very famous movie that was shot just a few years back -- populated by diehard liberals in Hollywood. If that movie were made today, they'd be skewered.

Progress ...