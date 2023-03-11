Hollywood A-Listers Hit Pre-Oscars Party at 'Godfather' Beverly Hills Mansion

TMZ.com

Some of Hollywood's elite hit up a pre-Oscars party Friday night ... and they celebrated in old-world style at a Bev Hills mansion where an all-time classic movie was shot.

Leonardo DiCaprio , Adam Sandler , Austin Butler , Travis Kelce , Brooklyn Beckham and Nina Dobrev were just some of the celebs on hand at the Hearst estate, where director Francis Ford Coppola filmed the famous horse's head scene for "The Godfather."

Check out the video, obtained by TMZ, showing the celebs mingling and chatting with drinks in hand at the William Morris/Endeavor soiree.

Leo, of course, went incognito with his baseball cap pulled down over his face. No surprise there.

Adam and Travis had a little convo off to the side.

Brooklyn was hangin' out with some people and just chillin'.

Nina stood out from the pack, looking glamorous in her red dress.

All in all ... it was just a lot of pre-Oscars fun before Sunday's big event.