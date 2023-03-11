Open in App
Florida State
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Dolphins LB Jaelan Phillips talks adversity before the NFL

By Mike Masala,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24a0ca_0lFWz65F00

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips was out of football after injuries that came on the field and off it during his time at UCLA, and he almost never played again.

Prior to being selected in the first round by the Dolphins in 2021, Phillips had essentially decided that football wasn’t his future, and he’d worked on other things – finishing his schooling and possibly working in music.

However, Phillips did get back on the field with the Miami Hurricanes, setting himself up to be one of the top prospects once again.

This past week, he spoke with the NFL UK’s Jason Bell about that journey through the collegiate ranks to becoming a professional football player in South Florida.

Phillips’ story is one of the more intriguing of any of the Dolphins. It’s really interesting to hear him talk about the mental toll that injuries and college football had on him.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Dianna Russini News
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Top free agent safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson seemingly implied he’s being lowballed with 3-word reaction
Philadelphia, PA19 hours ago
OBJ Signs With Bengals
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Aaron Rodgers will lose his greatest NFL advantage when he leaves the Packers
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
All-Pro offensive tackle David Bakhtiari says Isiah Pacheco is part of the best running back/tight end tandem in the NFL
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
‘GOT DAMNNNNNN!!!’: Lakers star LeBron James is drooling over Savannah’s head-turning Oscars Party look
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Football World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick Girlfriend Announcement
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Jakobi Meyers had two words for the Patriots' deal with JuJu Smith-Schuster
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Sean Payton's Broncos to sign another former Saints player
Denver, CO2 days ago
Report: Defensive lineman no longer with Georgia football program
Athens, GA18 hours ago
What the Bears are getting in new DE DeMarcus Walker
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Eagles compensatory pick update after losing 7 key contributors in free agency
Philadelphia, PA15 hours ago
Grading the Bears' signing of RB Travis Homer
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Former Ohio State defensive lineman gets the bag in NFL free agency
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Country Star Luke Bryan Done Being Blake Shelton's Punching Bag: 'He Took It Too Far'
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
Justin Fields has made the Bears a prime destination for free agents
Chicago, IL2 hours ago
Potential replacements for DeShon Elliott at safety in Detroit
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Former Ravens OT Orlando Brown Jr. shares thoughts on QB Lamar Jackson
Baltimore, MD10 hours ago
Bengals sign G Cody Ford in free agency
Cincinnati, OH16 hours ago
Bengals' best free agent options to replace Samaje Perine
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Marcus Mariota signs one-year contract with Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia, PA2 hours ago
2023 NFL draft: Seahawks 'enamored' with top-ranked center prospect
Seattle, WA23 hours ago
UNC basketball reaches out to guard in transfer portal
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
Fred Couples calls Phil Mickelson a 'nutbag' and Sergio Garcia a 'clown'
Newport Beach, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy