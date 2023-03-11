Insider: 5 wide receivers on the Browns' radar, through trade or free agency

The Cleveland Browns will be looking to make a splash in their wide receiver room this offseason, whether that be via the 2023 NFL Draft or through free agency and trade. However, Cleveland dot com’s Mary Kay Cabot has reported there are at least five veterans on the radar for the Browns as the new league year is now just two days away. The big names on the list included recently cut Adam Thielen, who has a history with head coach Kevin Stefanski, and current New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore (who would be a trade target).

Who are the other players?

Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans

The Houston Texans hold the number two pick in the draft, they just signed Robert Woods, and Brandin Cooks wants out. This was likely a deal for a year ago as it would feel unlikely the Browns would circle back around here in 2023. Cooks carries a base salary of $18 million in 2023 and $13 million in 2024.

Mecole Hardman, free agent

Mecole Hardman, who has played the first four years of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs, is an obvious target. The Browns need a weapon that can win both vertically and who can create magic with the ball in his hands after the catch. While he battled injuries in 2022, Hardman can do both of those things.

D.J. Chark, free agent

After a season marred by injuries, D.J. Chark returned to form a bit for the Detroit Lions in 2022. Playing in just 11 games a year ago, Chark racked up 502 yards and three touchdowns on a limited 52 targets. If the Browns brought Chark in to be a designated deep shot, then he could fill that role for him.

Adam Thielen, free agent

Recently cut by the Vikings, Thielen is now hitting the open market for the first time in his nine-year career. Entering year ten, Thielen may age into the slot a bit and be a consistent safety valve for his quarterback. With a connection to Stefanski, there have to at least be conversations about bringing Thielen in on a short-term deal at the right price.

Elijah Moore, New York Jets

There is not a better player that has been floated to be on the market than Elijah Moore. And he would be such a fit for the Browns as they look to spread out their offense. The issue, however: Moore is under contract with the Jets, who are adamant they will not trade their disgruntled receiver.

And now with Aaron Rodgers seemingly on the way, Moore might be a bit happier in the Big Apple as well.