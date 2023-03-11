Open in App
Dayton, OH
Local library branch holds used book sale

By Carlos Mathis,

5 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Metro Library’s “Friends of the Library” group is hosting a book sale.

Friends of the Library (FOL) will be at the Burkhardt Branch Library on Saturday, March 11. The sale opens at 9:30 a.m. and runs until 12 p.m. for FOL members and opens to the public from 12 to 5 p.m.

If you are wanting to purchase items beginning at 9:30 a.m. and being a part of FOL, you can join the group here or at the door when you show up to the Burkhardt Branch Library.

The sale is said to feature books of all varieties, like those made for children, teenagers and adults. Audiobooks, movies and music will be for sale as well, with everything being priced at $1, according to the release.

Attendees that purchase materials that are audio or visual will be able to purchase one of the items and get three for free!

Money raised from the event will go directly towards supporting well-known programs at the library, like author visits, poetry contests, the Summer Challenge and more.

