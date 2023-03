Grab a warm coat if you are heading out this evening, the air is chilly, and the wind is making feel much colder. Wind chills will be in the 20s through the evening.

Tonight is the night we set the clocks ahead one hour at 2 a.m. for Daylight Saving Time.

The clouds will continue to hang around on Sunday, highs will reach nearly 40 degrees. There will be a few snow showers or rain showers in spots but precipitation will be limited.

Monday will be the best chance for more widespread snow/rain showers throughout the day. You can expect little to no snow accumulation is expected during the day Sunday and Monday but lingering snow showers Monday evening could lead to slick spots and a light dusting.

The ridges of Westmoreland and Fayette counties along with areas around Rt. 422 and north could see up to 1″ snow by Monday evening.

Lingering flurries or a few snow showers are possible Tuesday, temperatures will struggle to get above the freezing mark. Highs will begin to warm up again by later in the workweek.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the very latest on the snow and rain showers in the forecast this week.

