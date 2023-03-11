Video Tour of This Mint Condition 1969 Camaro a Treu Is a Must See for Muscle Car Lovers

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

To be a car enthusiast and a classic car lover pretty much goes hand in hand…

After all, how could someone not love a classic beauty, like this mint condition 1969 Camaro a Treu on display in this video from TikTok user @retro_american_cars …

Here’s what the internet had to say about this one.

TikTok user @97_chevys_only wrote that, “Honestly, in my opinion, instead of discontinuing the Camaro they should bring the old body style back.”

And TikTok user @blakester2501 exclaimed that, “Favorite car in the world, such a beauty.” With TikTok user @cast3122 feeling the same way about this beautiful machine when they wrote, “Dream car right here!”

While TikTok user @mynamemaybejp pointed out how GM user a very similar design in their cars for a number of years, “Crazy how the GM ignition lock was the same for almost thirty years.”

With TikTok user @november_1_2023_5_30_pm having the following questions, “Automatic or manual stick? Can I connected my phone to it if not how can i change that?”

And TikTok user @slow_square asked the question, “Why do older cars start up faster than newer cars LOL…My 86 starts up faster than any newer car I've driven LOL.”

With TikTok user @izzyfal_2 wanting to know, “Why did they stop making cars like this?”

While TikTok user @loganhardt05 just remarked about how beautiful they thought this Camaro was when they wrote, “Oh ya now we are talking I’m a ford guy but old Camaros just…”

Well what do you think? Was that a nice ride, or was that a nice ride?

