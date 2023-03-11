PRIMARY ELECTION 2023: Unaffiliated Vote by Mail Voters to Receive Party Affiliation Forms

WARREN COUNTY, NJ – The primary election is meant to give leaving Democrats and Republicans a chance to say who will appear on the November ballot. Still, New Jersey law changed for an unaffiliated vote by mail voters for the June 2023 primary.

The Warren County Clerk, Holly Mackey, announced this change on social media. Mackey says this impacts 2,100 voters countywide in the upcoming primary election.

Suppose you are already affiliated with the Democratic or Republican primary and are vote by mail. In that case, you will receive the appropriate ballot as you did in the past. Last year, unaffiliated voters received primary ballots for both candidates. In what seems like a cost-saving measure statewide, Mackey outlines the changes as follows:

"There has been a change in the law that effects Vote-by-Mail (VBM) voters who are registered as unaffiliated (Una.) and pertains to the June Primary Elections ONLY. The change is a bit complicated but here are the basics:

2022 and prior: Get both ballots in the mail, choose, vote, and return 1 of them, become affiliated with whichever party's ballot was returned.

*Receive Ballots - vote- become affiliated.

2023: Receive a letter with a party affiliation form, fill out & return the form indicating which party you want to affiliate with in order to vote. Receive that ballot in the mail.

*Receive letter - become affiliated - vote.

The DEADLINE IS APRIL 12th".

Mackey clarifies that "The Primary Election has nothing to do with your VBM status in the November General Election. Registered Voters will see that ballot at the end of September regardless of your actions now. "

If you are an "Unaffiliated VBM voter", letters went out in the mail March 7, 2023. If you have any questions, please contact the County Clerk's office at 908-475-6211.

Any voter may apply for vote-by-mail (VBM) by completing the Application for Vote-By-Mail Ballot and returning the application to their County Clerk. This does not impact party affiliated vote by mail voters or those who vote in person.

Primary Election Dates

March 27 - by 4:00 p.m. Last day for Candidates to file a Petition for office.

April 12 - Deadline for Change of Party Affiliation Declaration Forms for Primary Election to be Filed with County Commissioners of Registration

April 22 - Commencement of Mailing of Mail-In Ballots for Primary Election

May 16 - Voter Registration Deadline for the Primary Election

May 30 - Deadline to apply for a Mail-In Ballot by Mail for Primary Election

June 2 – June 4- Early Voting Period

June 5 – by 3:00 p.m.- Deadline for In-Person Mail-In Ballot Applications for Primary Election

June 6- Primary Election Day

Military and Overseas

View the Overseas and Military Voters' Page for deadlines.



