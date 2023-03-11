Unlike Kate Middleton, Both Princess Anne and Her Daughter Zara Tindall Both Opted for Low-Key Engagement Rings

Instead of the dazzling, gem-encrusted rings commonly seen among the royal family , Princess Anne and her daughter, Zara Tindall, both opted for more modest engagement rings that exude their own individual brilliance.

Lavish engagement rings , like the one worn by Kate Middleton, are not unusual in the ranks of the royal family. While the royals certainly have the means to justify expensive jewelry, Anne and Zara ultimately picked style over luxury. Here’s a closer look at Anne and Zara’s low-key engagement rings.

Kate Middleton | Adam Pretty/Getty Images

How Princess Anne’s engagement ring compares to Kate Middleton’s ring

Princess Anne crossed paths with Timothy Laurence, a Royal Navy commander, during his time on the Royal Yacht Britannia. Although the couple tied the knot in late 1992, they were forced to hold a low-key wedding ceremony in Scotland due to the Church of England’s prohibition on remarriage following divorce.

As far as their engagement ring is concerned, Timothy opted for a 3-carat oval-cut cabochon sapphire, flanked on either side by a trio of small diamonds. The piece bears a striking resemblance to Anne’s first engagement ring, given to her by Mark Phillips. That ring also boasted an oval sapphire stone with diamond clusters.

According to Criss Cut Magazine , jewelry expert Maxwell Stone estimates that Anne’s second engagement ring is valued at $30,000 (£25,000). This may seem like a lot of money for the average person, but it is nothing compared to the cost of Kate Middleton’s pricey engagement ring.

In speaking about Anne and Zara’s engagement rings, Stone explained, “Both of the rings are notably understated in comparison to many other famous engagement rings, which ensures that the royals can wear them on a day to day basis. Both rings feature modest stones, especially in comparison to Kate Middleton’s 12ct Ceylon sapphire, which is worth around a staggering $365,000 (£300,000).”

A look at Zara Tindall’s low-key ring

Mike Tindall’s engagement ring for Zara Tindall showcases a four-claw split shoulder style, with a number of pavé set diamonds and a single, dazzling solitaire diamond at its core.

Mike Tindall put considerable effort into crafting the style of Zara’s engagement ring, taking into account her equestrian career. As a result, the ring features a low-profile setting, which allows her to wear it comfortably while competing in horse-riding events.

Blending conventional elements with a touch of contemporary flair, the ring is characterized by its unique design. The central round diamond, estimated to be around 1.5ct, gives the ring an approximate value of $18,000 (£15,000). Nonetheless, as the ring is worn by a granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II, its sentimental worth is incalculable.

Fascinating untold tales behind the most glittering Royal engagement rings throughout history

The exchange of engagement rings within the royal family is often steeped in historical and emotional significance. Prince Philip’s 1947 proposal to Queen Elizabeth, for example, saw him repurpose diamonds from a tiara owned by his mother to create a dazzling diamond engagement ring for his future bride.

In a poignant tribute to his mother, Princess Diana, Prince Harry utilized two stones from her personal jewelry collection to design the engagement ring for his future bride Meghan Markle, mirroring a tradition established 70 years earlier by his grandfather.

The most famous example of a hand-me-down engagement ring in the royal family is undoubtedly the exquisite sapphire ring , which was originally worn by Princess Diana and is now sported by Kate Middleton . Although the ring carries a hefty price tag, it clearly has greater significance to the royal family.