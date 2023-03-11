Open in App
Danville, WV
Lootpress

Man charged with First Degree Sexual Assault, Strangulation in domestic investigation

By Lootpress Staff,

5 days ago


DANVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An investigation into a domestic situation last Friday led to the arrest of one Boone County man.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, March 3, 2023, Boone County Deputies responded to the Six Mile Road area of Danville regarding a domestic situation in progress.

Upon the arrival of deputies at the scene, an investigation was conducted into the situation.

This investigation led to arrest of Antoine Johnson – 46 years old of Danville, WV – on charges of Strangulation and First Degree Sexual Assault.

Following his arrest Johnson was detained and transported for booking.

Additional LOOTPRESS COVERAGE for the Boone County area can be found here , while additional LOOTPRESS crime coverage can be found here .

Comments / 0
