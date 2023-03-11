Bethlehem Area Weekly Police Blotter March 1st – March 8th

State Police find weapons in Kenwood residence investigating other crimes

DELMAR – On Thursday, March 2, State Police BCI searched a residence on Kenwood Avenue investigating other felony crimes when they discovered three handguns and two high-capacity firearm magazines, all illegally possessed, in the home.

Troopers arrested Grant M. Ostrander, 34, of Delmar, and charged him with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon- ammunition feeding device and three counts of criminal possession of a firearm, all felonies.

Ostrander was arrested at his home and transported to the Latham barracks for processing. He was arraigned in Bethlehem Town Court and remanded to the Albany County jail in lieu of $5,000 cash, $10,000 bond, or a $10,000 partially secured bond.

The investigation continues into the other crimes and police would not comment further.

Off the road

and DWI

NEW SCOTLAND – On Friday, Feb. 24 at about 11:06 p.m. State Police in New Scotland located a vehicle off the roadway in the area of Clarksville Road while on patrol.

The crash appeared to have just occurred, but the vehicle was unoccupied. A short time after the trooper’s arrival, a 29-year-old Westerlo man, came out of the wooded area near the crash and advised the trooper that he had been operating the vehicle and fled after the cash.

The man was arrested for DWI and other vehicle and traffic law violations.

He was transported to the New Scotland barracks, where he provided a breath sample that returned a 0.12 percent BAC.

The man was issued tickets returnable to the New Scotland Town Court on April 6 and released to a sober third party.

Multiple thefts from cars

VOORHEESVILLE – Albany County Sheriff Deputies arrested a 47 year old Albany man on charges stemming from multiple vehicle larcenies.

On Thursday March 2 at approximately 4:49 a.m. police responded to the area of Center and Pleasant Street located in the Village of Voorheesville for a report of a suspicious person rummaging through vehicles.

Upon arrival, deputies encountered William Terry, who fled from the scene. Terry was detained by officers shortly thereafter. Upon further investigation, Sheriff’s Deputies discovered that Terry

was in possession of multiple stolen items from several different vehicles. He was subsequently arrested and charged with three counts of petit larceny and one count of obstruction of governmental administration, both misdemeanors, and multiple traffic citations.

Terry was issued an appearance ticket and is due to appear in the Town of New Scotland Court on March 16.

Wrong plates on Uhaul, driver wanted and no license

GLENMONT – An Albany man driving a UHaul on Route 9W was stopped for a plate violation on Sunday, Feb. 26, but he had bigger problems than the wrong plate.

James S Brown, 27, did have a current rental agreement for the UHaul, but did not have a valid license and was wanted on an outstanding warrant from the Village of Menands.

Upon contacting the rental company, they confirmed the mixup with the Arizona registration on the paperwork and truck. The truck was impounded and Brown was processed and transferred to Menands police.

He was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for the invalid plates. He was issued an appearance ticket for March 14.

Stolen tires and rims lead to grand larceny charge

DELMAR – A report of a missing set of tires and rims on December 8 led to Bethlehem police requesting and receiving a warrant for a former tenant.

Bethlehem police traveled to the Saratoga County jail on Wednesday, Feb. 22 to pick up Kevin Heppelle and charged him with grand larceny, a felony.

Heppelle allegedly took the items from the laundry room of the apartment complex and was identified by video surveillance footage.

He was arraigned and released. He is due back in Bethlehem Town Court on Tuesday, March 21.

Shoplifting at CVS and warrant

DELMAR – Bethlehem police responded to the CVS on Delaware Avenue on Wednesday, March 1 for a report of a shoplifter leaving the store with bags of stolen items.

Officers located Aaliyah Stout, 25, of Albany, a short distance away with the items in a backpack and garbage bag. Police also found needles and pipes in the bag.

A check of Stout’s identification showed she had an outstanding warrant in Schenectady.

She was positively identified by staff at the store and taken into custody and charged with petit larceny and processed on the warrant.

Stout was transported to meet officers from Schenectady. She is scheduled to be back in Bethlehem town court on Tuesday, March 7.

Warrant and then aggravated family offense

RAVENA – A Coeymans man was arrested in his residence on Sunday, Feb. 26 after he called police because his ex-girlfriend returned with a group of people to retrieve her belongings. Thomas Mason Jr., 30, of Coeymans, allegedly hit the victim with a Malibu Rum bottle in the back of the head causing injury.

He was charged with aggravated family offense, a felony and assault with intent to cause physical injury.

Mason was also arrested on a warrant for a November 4 incident at the same residence with the same victim. That warrant was issued on November 9 after police could not locate Mason after the first incident.

He was arraigned on the most recent charges in Coeymans town court on February 26 and sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee pending further charges and another arraignment for the November incident.

Man driving stolen car with no license and asleep on road

CLARKSVILLE – A Albany County Sheriff’s investigator found a Utah man asleep in a vehicle with it running, in drive and his foot on brake on Friday, Feb. 10 at approximately 7:15 a.m.

When deputies arrived and interviewed the driver Christopher Sumner, 43, of Brigham City, Utah, they observed Sumner to have watery eyes and have a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath.

He was given and failed field sobriety tests, tested positive for breath alcohol with a pre-screening device and taken into custody for DWI.

Sumner did not have a valid license and the vehicle was reported stolen from Cobleskill the prior day. Officers also found an open container of Bud Light in the drivers door cup holder.

At the police station, he provided a breath sample that returned a .13 percent BAC.

Sumner, in addition to DWI, was charged with conspiracy and aggravated unlicensed operation, both felonies and misdemeanor aggravated unlicensed operation and a license plate violation and drinking alcohol in a vehicle.

He was arraigned in New Scotland Town Court and released. He is due back in court on March 2.

DWAI alcohol and drugs in Voorheesville

VOORHEESVILLE – A 39-year-old Altamont man was arrested by Albany County Sheriff’s Deputies on New Scotland Road for DWAI- combination alcohol and drugs on Sunday, Feb. 12 at approximately 12:07 a.m.

Deputies on routine patrol near the intersection of New Salem and New Scotland Roads observed a gray Chevrolet pickup stopped at a stop sign asleep at the wheel with the car running, truck in drive and foot on the brake.

When they interviewed the man he showed signs of intoxication and admitted to drinking alcohol and said that he regularly takes suboxone to manage addiction to opiates.

He was given and failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device.

He was taken into custody and at the police station he provided a breath sample that returned a .05 percent BAC.

The man refused to submit to a blood test for drugs.

He was arraigned by Westerlo Town Judge Kenneth Mackey.